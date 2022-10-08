Patriots Activate Rookie WR Tyquan Thornton From Injured Reserve

Patriots activate rookie WR Tyquan Thornton from IR originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Tyquan Thornton is officially back.

The Patriots’ rookie second-round pick was activated from injured reserve on Saturday ahead of New England’s Week 5 game against the Detroit Lions.

This sets up the possibility that the Baylor product will make his NFL debut at Gillette Stadium on Sunday, donning the red throwback jerseys.

Thornton had a solid preseason before suffering a fractured clavicle that landed him on IR. The 6-foot-2, 182-pound wideout totaled three catches for 22 yards, including a touchdown in his preseason debut. Thornton’s speed was most encouraging, as he should give the Patriots a much-needed field-stretcher.

Instead of Thornton catching passes from Mac Jones in his regular-season debut, fellow rookie Bailey Zappe is expected to be under center for his first career start. Jones is listed as doubtful, along with several other Patriots injuries heading into Week 5. Wide receiver Jakobi Meyers is listed as questionable.

In addition to activating Thornton, the Patriots elevated recently signed quarterback Garrett Gilbert from the practice squad – another indication on Jones’ status. With Brian Hoyer on IR due to a head injury, Gilbert will serve as Zappe’s backup on Sunday.