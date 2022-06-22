Patriots announce classic red jerseys will return in 2022 NFL season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots made an announcement Wednesday that many of their fans had been waiting to hear for a long time.

The red throwback jerseys and the white helmet with the old Pat Patriot logo are returning for the 2022 NFL season, the team revealed in a social media video.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Check it out in the tweet below:

Wait a minute, Doc. Are you telling me the red uniforms are back? pic.twitter.com/X1pd6kpdpG — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 22, 2022

These classic red jerseys and helmet with the old logo are extremely popular in New England. It's such an aesthetically pleasing design from head to toe. The Patriots wore these red jerseys and white helmets from 1960 through 1992.

When will the Patriots wear these throwback jerseys? The team has not given specific dates or games yet.

The last time the Patriots wore red jerseys was in 2012. NFL uniform rules prohibited teams from having too many different jerseys and helmets in recent years, so many old school designs were thrown in the closet. The league recently changed some of those rules, so now these amazing jersey/helmet combos can see the light of day again.

Another iconic throwback uniform set that should also return in 2022 is the Tampa Bay Buccaneers' creamsicle jerseys and classic Bucco Bruce helmet.