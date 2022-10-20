Patriots-Bears Injury Report: Mac Jones Limited, Damien Harris Practices in Full Thursday

Patriots Week 7 injury report: Mac Jones limited on Thursday originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Mac Jones is trending toward making his return Monday night when the New England Patriots host the Chicago Bears.

The Patriots quarterback showed off improved mobility in Thursday's practice and, according to reports, he expects to be ready for the Week 7 matchup. He was officially listed as a limited participant along with eight others.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Wide receiver Nelson Agholor (hamstring) was the only Patriots player to sit out of Thursday's session. Running back Damien Harris, also nursing a hamstring injury, practiced in full despite originally being expected to miss multiple games.

The Chicago Bears have a clean bill of health as they prepare for their trip to Foxboro. Former Pats wideout N'Keal Harry, a first-round draft pick in 2019, appears set to make his Bears debut at Gillette Stadium after returning from injured reserve.

Here's the full Thursday practice report:

New England Patriots (3-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

WR Nelson Agholor - Hamstring

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

DL Christian Barmore - Knee

WR Kendrick Bourne - Toe

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

CB Jonathan Jones - Ankle

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

G Mike Onwenu - Ankle

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

LB Josh Uche, Hamstring

T Isaiah Wynn - Shoulder

FULL PARTICIPATION

RB Damien Harris - Hamstring

Chicago Bears (2-4)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

No Players Listed.

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

No Players Listed.

FULL PARTICIPATION