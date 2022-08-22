Patriots' Bill Belichick Gushes Over Raiders' History, Al Davis' Impact on NFL

Bill Belichick gushes over Raiders' history, Al Davis' impact on NFL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are in Las Vegas this week for two joint practices with the Raiders before they square off in their third and final preseason game Friday night.

It will be the first time the Patriots have played the Raiders franchise on the road since 2011, when these teams played a Week 4 regular season game in Oakland. The Raiders moved from Oakland to Las Vegas after the 2019 campaign.

The Patriots and Raiders are two historic AFC franchises with a rich tradition that spans many decades. Just seeing the Raiders logo this week made Patriots head coach Bill Belichick think of the organization's history.

"Yeah, absolutely," Belichick told reporters Monday. "When you walk in the building you see the three Super Bowl trophies, the 'Just win, baby' sign and a lot of the Al Davis hallmarks. I mean it should be. This franchise has great tradition. It's no different than some of the other teams, like the Colts. They moved from Baltimore or whatever and they established their tradition in Indianapolis and those guys are doing it here. But yeah, you certainly think about it, it's still silver and black."

The legacy of former Raiders owner Al Davis, who died at age 82 in 2011, is present throughout the Raiders facility. Belichick reflected on some of the time he spent with Davis during his coaching career.

"I spent a day with him when I interviewed in Oakland in what was it? '98, after the '98 season. I spent a lot of time with Mr. Davis and we've had a good relationship through the years," Belichick explained. "We did some deals. The [Derrick] Burgess deal, the [Randy] Moss deal. Those weren't like five-minute conversations. They were multiple weeks, maybe even months.

"But yeah a ton of respect for Mr. Davis, everything he's meant to the National Football League and the AFL. He's one of the founders and what he's done for professional football. What he's done to bring equality and opportunity to so many. His championship level of performance and the standard that he set for himself, and his teams, and the organization are historical. It's tremendous. Tremendous man and was a huge influence on professional football. I'm sure the game would be a lot different if it wasn't for him, different today than if it wasn't for him. I think we're all indebted to what he's done to help this game and certainly as a coach and as a professional in the game, to me, he's one of the Mount Rushmore guys."

The Patriots will return to Las Vegas in December for a Week 15 matchup. They've won six straight games in this rivalry, with their last loss coming in the 2002 season.