Patriots Have Two Players on Pro Football Focus' NFL All-Pro Teams

The New England Patriots didn't achieve many of their team goals as a result of failing to reach the NFL playoffs, but several individual players enjoyed plenty of success in 2022.

Pro Football Focus unveiled Wednesday its All-Pro first and second teams for the 2022 campaign. There were no Patriots players on the first team, but the second team included two from New England.

Michael Onwenu was selected to PFF's All-Pro second team at right guard. Onwenu was a sixth-round draft pick of the Patriots in 2020, and he has been a key player for the offensive line. Not only is he a talented player, his ability to play multiple positions on the o-line is quite valuable.

Rookie cornerback Marcus Jones also made PFF's All-Pro second team in the return specialist position.

Jones finished fifth among all players in kickoff return yards (645) and third in average yards per punt return(12.5). He also won the Patriots their Week 11 game against the New York Jets with a late fourth quarter punt return touchdown in a 10-3 victory. Jones also made an impact at cornerback with two interceptions and as a wide receiver with four receptions for 78 yards and a touchdown.