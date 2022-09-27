Patriots Host Thaddeus Moss, Four Others for Workouts

Report: Pats host Thaddeus Moss, four others for workouts originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots were busy on Tuesday with several free agents in town for workouts.

Among them was former LSU standout tight end Thaddeus Moss, according to ESPN's Mike Reiss. The son of Hall-of-Fame wide receiver Randy Moss was joined by tackle Sebastian Gutierrez (Minot State), guard Josh Seltzner (Wisconsin), defensive back Kary Vincent (LSU) and linebacker Carson Wells (Colorado).

Moss, 24, originally signed with the Washington Commanders as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He was waived after the 2020 season and claimed by the Cincinnati Bengals. After spending the 2021 campaign on Cincinnati's practice squad, he signed a reserve/futures contract with the team. Moss was waived from the Bengals practice squad in September and has yet to play a regular-season NFL game.

Gutierrez, 24, was signed by the Denver Broncos this past offseason as an undrafted rookie out of Minot State. He was waived by Denver in August.

Seltzner, 23, joined the Indianapolis Colts as an undrafted rookie out of Wisconsin. The 6-foot-4, 310-pounder was waived before the 2022 season.

Vincent, 23, was selected by the Broncos in the seventh round of the 2021 NFL Draft. The LSU product was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles in exchange for a sixth-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft, but was waived on Aug. 30. The San Francisco 49ers signed Vincent to their practice squad on Sept. 14 but released him a week later.

Wells, 23, signed with the Bengals during the offseason as an undrafted free agent out of Colorado. The 6-foot-4, 250-pounder was cut from Cincinnati's roster before the season.