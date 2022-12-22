New England Patriots

Patriots Injury Report: 3 Out, 6 Questionable for Saturday vs. Bengals

Rhamondre Stevenson is questionable despite playing through the injury and racking up 172 rushing yards in last week's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots ruled out three players for Saturday's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

Long snapper Joe Cardona (ankle), cornerback Jalen Mills (groin), and wide receiver DeVante Parker (concussion) each will not play in Week 16. Cardona has a torn tendon in his foot that will force him to miss the remainder of the season, per ESPN's Mike Reiss. His absence Saturday will break his streak of 140 games played.

Rookie wideout Tyquan Thornton (knee), cornerback Jonathan Jones (chest), and rookie cornerback Jack Jones (knee) are among those listed as questionable after being limited in practice throughout the week. Running back Rhamondre Stevenson (ankle) is also questionable despite playing through the injury and racking up 172 rushing yards in last week's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders.

Here's the complete Thursday injury report for the Patriots and Bengals. Saturday's game is set for a 1 p.m. ET kickoff at Gillette Stadium.

New England Patriots (7-7)

Out

  • LS Joe Cardona, Ankle
  • CB Jalen Mills, Groin
  • WR DeVante Parker, Concussion

Doubtful

  • No Players Listed.

Questionable

  • RB Damien Harris, Thigh (LP)
  • CB Jack Jones, Knee (LP)
  • CB Jonathan Jones, Chest (LP)
  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Shoulder (LP)
  • RB Rhamondre Stevenson, Ankle (LP)
  • WR Tyquan Thornton, Knee (LP)

Cincinnati Bengals (10-4)

Out

  • DE Sam Hubbard, Calf

Doubtful

  • No Players Listed.

Questionable

  • CB Jalen Davis, Thumb (LP)
  • TE Hayden Hurst, Calf (LP)
  • CB Cam Taylor-Britt, Shoulder (FP)
  • DT Jay Tufele, Illness (FP)
