Patriots Legend Shouts Out Jack Jones After Pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers

'Jack Jones can be a special player,' James White said on Twitter

By Nick Goss

Patriots legend shouts out Jack Jones after pick-6 of Aaron Rodgers

Not many people predicted the New England Patriots, without their starting quarterback Mac Jones, would lead the Green Bay Packers at halftime of Sunday's Week 4 game at Lambeau Field. 

But that's exactly what transpired thanks to Jack Jones.

The Patriots' rookie cornerback ended the first half with a pick-6 of Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers. New England, as a result, took a 10-7 lead into the half.

Patriots legend James White gave Jones a special shout out on Twitter after watching the play:

White wasn't the only former player impressed with Jones. Jason McCourty and Chad Johnson had plenty of praise for him, too.

Jones also forced and recovered a fumble in the first quarter, but the Patriots were unable to capitalize on that turnover with any points. The 2022 fourth-round draft pick did struggle against the run in the first half against the Packers, but overall it was a strong 30 minutes for the former Arizona State star.

