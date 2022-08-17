Patriots-Panthers Joint Practice Erupts in More Fights With Multiple Ejections

Watch: More fights erupt at second Patriots-Panthers joint practice originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The threat of ejection apparently wasn't enough to deter New England Patriots and Carolina Panthers players from getting into it for the second straight day.

After a significant fight during the teams' first joint practice session Tuesday outside Gillette Stadium, multiple scuffles broke out again Wednesday in Foxboro.

According to Patriots Insider Phil Perry, the first fracas began with Patriots wide receiver Kristian Wilkerson and Panthers safety Kenny Robinson, who also were in the middle of Tuesday's fight.

Already two fights at today at joint practices…



First one looked like it started with Kristian Wilkerson suffering what I thought was a non-contact injury. Panthers safety Kenny Robinson stood by Wilkerson prone on the turf. Robinson drew the ire of Pats, starting the fracas. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) August 17, 2022

A short while later, Patriots defensive end Deatrich Wise Jr. hit Panthers star running back Christian McCaffrey during an 11-on-11 period, which prompted McCaffrey to throw the ball at Wise and start the melee, per Patriots Insider Tom E. Curran.

Patriots officials were speaking with her to make sure she was fine. Fans in stands certainly got more than they bargained for this morning. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) August 17, 2022

Fans in the stands captured video of Wise's hit on McCaffrey as well as some of the fighting that ensued.