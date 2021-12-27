Patriots Place Matt Judon, Ja'Whaun Bentley on Reserve/COVID-19 List

Patriots place two LBs on reserve/COVID list originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots added two starting linebackers to the reserve/COVID-19 list on Monday.
Matt Judon and Ja'Whaun Bentley were placed on COVID reserve, per the NFL's transaction wire. A total of 106 players across the NFL were placed on the reserve/COVID list Monday and all tested positive for the virus.
Judon leads the Patriots with 12.5 sacks this season. Bentley has 88 tackles and one sack through 15 games. Their positive test comes one day after New England's 33-21 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
The Patriots are scheduled to host the Jacksonville Jaguars on Sunday at 1 p.m. ET.
