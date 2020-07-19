Patriots Players, Other NFL Stars Voice Health Concerns Ahead of Training Camp

NFL players are looking for answers from the league with training camp set to begin this week.

On Sunday, several star players took to Twitter in a collaborative effort to voice their concerns about the NFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Players wrote their messages along with the "#WeWantToPlay” hashtag.

The McCourty twins and James White were the New England Patriots players to let their concerns be heard:

@NFL we love this game. Do the right thing and make the game safe for us and our families... #WeWantToPlay — Devin&Jason McCourty (@McCourtyTwins) July 19, 2020

The NFL needs to do their part by putting the right safety protocols in place before we begin to play, in order for us to protect ourselves and our families if we want to have a full season #WeWanttoPlay — James White (@SweetFeet_White) July 19, 2020

Drew Brees, Myles Garrett, Todd Gurley, Jarvis Landry, J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, and countless other high-profile players participated in the Twitter campaign:

Once again in the interest of keeping everyone (players & fans) as informed as possible, here is an updated list of what we as players know and don’t know as the first group gets set to report to training camp tomorrow.#WeWantToPlay pic.twitter.com/xQcjs33zgM — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) July 19, 2020

I am concerned.

My wife is pregnant.@NFL Training camp is about to start..



And there’s still No Clear Plan on Player Health & Family Safety. 🤷🏾



We want to play football but we also want to protect our loved ones. #WeWantToPlay — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) July 19, 2020

This all comes one day after the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams with reporting dates for training camp.

NFL Media's Tom Pelissero provided more context for why players are displeased with how the NFL has handled the COVID-19 situation:

Translating the #WeWantToPlay posts you're seeing now: Joint medical committee recommended a 21-day acclimation period. NFL asked players to show up 2 weeks early to accomodate it; NFLPA said no. NFL shortened acclimation period to accommodate 2 preseason games. Union wants 0. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) July 19, 2020

Needless to say, a lot of these questions will need to be answered if we're to have the 2020 NFL season start without a hitch on Sept. 10.