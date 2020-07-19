Patriots Players, Other NFL Stars Voice Health Concerns Ahead of Training Camp

NFL players are looking for answers from the league with training camp set to begin this week.
On Sunday, several star players took to Twitter in a collaborative effort to voice their concerns about the NFL's COVID-19 health and safety protocols. Players wrote their messages along with the "#WeWantToPlay” hashtag.
The McCourty twins and James White were the New England Patriots players to let their concerns be heard:
Drew Brees, Myles Garrett, Todd Gurley, Jarvis Landry, J.J. Watt, Russell Wilson, and countless other high-profile players participated in the Twitter campaign:
This all comes one day after the NFL sent a memo to all 32 teams with reporting dates for training camp.
NFL Media's Tom Pelissero provided more context for why players are displeased with how the NFL has handled the COVID-19 situation:
Needless to say, a lot of these questions will need to be answered if we're to have the 2020 NFL season start without a hitch on Sept. 10.