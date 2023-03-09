Patriots

Patriots Receive Two Compensatory Picks in 2023 NFL Draft

By Justin Leger

Patriots receive two compensatory picks in 2023 NFL Draft originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots will have two extra picks in the 2023 NFL Draft.

The league announced compensatory picks on Thursday. New England was awarded the 135th overall selection (fourth round) for losing cornerback J.C. Jackson in free agency last year and the 210th pick (sixth round) for losing center Ted Karras.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Perry's Prototypical Pats: Quarterbacks who could be on New England's draft radar

Here's the full list of NFL compensatory picks for this year's draft:

The Patriots now enter the 2023 draft with 10 total picks:

  • Round 1, Pick 14
  • Round 2, Pick 46
  • Round 3, Pick 76 (From CAR)
  • Round 4, Pick 107 (from LAR)
  • Round 4, Pick 117
  • Round 4, Pick 135 (comp)
  • Round 6, Pick 184 (From CAR)
  • Round 6, Pick 187 (From LV)
  • Round 6, Pick 192
  • Round 6, Pick 210 (comp)

The 2023 NFL Draft is set for April 27-29.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us