Patriots Report Card: Zappe's Recall Impresses Belichick, Teammates

FOXBORO -- There is no quarterback controversy in New England. Mention of that particular phrase was met with laughter at One Patriot Place on Sunday. When Mac Jones is healthy, he'll be the starter.

But that doesn't mean third-string rookie Bailey Zappe didn't impress his teammates and coaches with the performance he put together in a 29-0 romp over the Lions to move the Patriots to 2-3 on the season.

On a day when Zappe completed 17 of his 21 attempts for 188 yards, one touchdown and one interception (which wasn't at all his fault), it was his recall between series that was especially noteworthy.

Both head coach Bill Belichick -- who spent plenty of time working on the offensive side of the ball during Sunday's game, as he has the last four weeks -- and backup Garrett Gilbert noted that there wasn't much of a discrepancy between how Zappe saw the Lions defense from snap to snap and how the pictures told the story on the tablets. Zappe having that kind of real-time understanding of what he was looking at expedited the entire between-series sideline operation, allowing the offense to be better prepared when it was time to get back on the field.

"He does a good job of seeing the game and can come off and identify and articulate what he saw, what happened," Belichick explained. "That's usually right. What he saw is usually what I saw or maybe when you look at the film, maybe there's something that's a little gray in there that his explanation is actually good. It was the way he saw it. Maybe he might not have done the right thing, but he saw the game."

"I thought he did an outstanding job," Gilbert said. "He was very communicative on the sideline. Stuff he liked. Stuff he wanted to get to. Stuff he was seeing on the field and everything, you know, for the most part, held true from what we were seeing on the iPad. He did a nice job of that.

"Really, that's all you can ask for. The iPad is going to show us in between drives what we were seeing, but he did a really nice job of communicating between series how things were going out there in the huddle."

Zappe had command of the huddle Sunday, according to his teammates.

"He was really under control," guard Mike Onwenu said. "He made the right decisions at the line of scrimmage. "I thought he did a great job in managing the game, making the right calls and checks," center David Andrews said.

And his effectiveness within the offense goes without saying after he completed 81 percent of his throws for 9.0 yards per attempt.

"Shout-out to the coaches for just having a good game plan, calling the right plays and for him to go out there and execute it for us," said wideout Jakobi Meyers.

Combine it all with Zappe's real-time recall -- something for which Belichick used to laud Tom Brady when Brady was a young quarterback -- and even if Zappe didn't put himself in position to win the starting job any time soon, he did more than enough to put his team in position to win the game.

On Sunday, that was his job. And he did it well.

Quarterback: B+

The numbers are good. Most of 'em, anyway. Completion percentage (81 percent). Yards per attempt (9.0). They'll end up at or near the top of the league for Week 5. The advanced numbers seem to be split on just how well the fourth-rounder out of Western Kentucky performed, though.

On the one hand, you have Next Gen's completion percentage over expected metric, which ranked Zappe's game as the second-most accurate of any quarterback in the league headed into Sunday Night Football. His 6.5 percent over expected mark was No. 2 only to Seattle's Geno Smith (7.0). But in terms of expected points added (EPA), Zappe ranked only 21st during Week 5 headed into Sunday night. And ESPN's QBR ranked him 23rd as well.

Perhaps punished by the numbers for an interception that was coughed up and out of the hands of Nelson Agholor, it was hard to find egregious errors in Zappe's performance. An early third-down throw was slightly behind Hunter Henry. Zappe fumbled trying to hand off to Rhamondre Stevenson in the second quarter. Zappe nearly took a delay of game penalty at the end of the first half, but the Patriots called timeout.

He and the Patriots were 0-for-4 in the red zone, and finishing drives with six was a point of emphasis for veterans in the locker room looking for avenues to improve. (Though on one of those failed red-zone drives, Zappe passed just twice on 11 plays, completing both for 22 yards. Not on him. On another, the score was already 26-0 in the fourth quarter and the Patriots threw once in seven plays.)

But Zappe did make a handful of impressive plays that bump this grade to where it ended up. It wasn't all taking care of the football and helping the coaching staff set up for the subsequent drive.

On the offense's lone touchdown drive, he hit a third-down out route to Henry that looked like his third read on the play. Later he hit a tight-window slant for 10 yards. And his first-career touchdown pass was a Cover-2 "hole shot" -- in front of the safety but behind the corner -- that was well-timed to Jakobi Meyers.

He stepped up for a 23-yard play-action pass in the fourth quarter that helped get the Patriots in field-goal range, and earlier in the game he hit Henry on a scramble-drill dump-off that led Henry up the field and went for 17 yards.

Deatrich Wise told me after the game that he couldn't have foreseen a performance like this one from Zappe back in training camp, but he's clearly grown since then.

"He's a rookie," Wise said, soon after congratulating Zappe in the locker room. "And we don't expect much from rookies. But we've seen a lot of poise these last two weeks."

Running back: A

Any time you can get Bill Belichick to proclaim his love for you at the podium, you're doing something right. That's exactly what Rhamondre Stevenson did after running for 161 yards on 25 attempts (6.4 yards per carry), catching two passes for 14 yards, and stepping up with some key blocks in pass protection.

Damien Harris (four carries, 11 yards) left the game with a hamstring injury, leaving Stevenson as the only back in uniform. Didn't matter. He ran with power and elusiveness throughout. On his 15-yard screen catch-and-run, he made three would-be tacklers miss. On his 49-yard scamper, he knifed through contact and lamented later that he got caught from behind before getting to the end zone.