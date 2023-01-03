Patriots

Patriots Show Support for Damar Hamlin With Message at Gillette Stadium

By Justin Leger

Pats show support for Damar Hamlin with message at Gillette Stadium originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

NFL teams are joining forces to show support for Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin, who remains in critical condition after going into cardiac arrest during Monday night's game vs. the Cincinnati Bengals.

The New England Patriots joined the other 31 clubs in changing their social media profile photos to "Pray For Damar" with Hamlin's No. 3 jersey. They also lit up Gillette Stadium in blue with a message on the jumbotron that read, "Patriots Nation stands with Damar Hamlin."

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Several Patriots players have taken to social media to share their well wishes for Hamlin. Some have donated to Hamlin's toy drive on GoFundMe, which so far has raised approximately $5.2 million. To learn more about Hamlin's fundraiser and donate, you can click here.

The NFL announced Tuesday that the postponed Bills-Bengals game will not resume this week. No changes have been made to the Week 18 schedule.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Boston Celtics 41 mins ago

Forsberg: Celtics Need to Redefine Identity After Embarrassing Loss

boston strangler 1 hour ago

New ‘Boston Strangler' Film Premieres March 17 on Hulu: Here's What We Know

The Patriots are scheduled to visit the Bills for their regular-season finale on Sunday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriotsdamar hamlin
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us