Patriots Sign Tight End, Release Another From Practice Squad

By Justin Leger

The New England Patriots made a practice squad tight end swap on Tuesday.

Scotty Washington was signed to the practice squad and Jalen Wydermyer was released, the team announced. Wydermyer had joined New England on Aug. 18 as a rookie free agent out of Texas A&M.

Washington, 25, originally was signed by the Cincinnati Bengals as an undrafted free agent out of Wake Forest in 2020. He began his career as a wide receiver before being converted to a tight end in 2021.

The 6-foot-5, 247-pounder spent the summer in Cincinnati and was released on Aug. 22. He has yet to make his official NFL debut.

Matt Sokol is the only other tight end currently on the Patriots practice squad. Jonnu Smith and Hunter Henry are the two tight ends on the active roster.

