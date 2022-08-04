Patriots Stock Up, Stock Down: Pats Getting Some Pass-Rush Juice From ‘Bama

Perry: Pats getting some pass-rush juice from 'Bama guys in camp originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- The Patriots were back in pads on Thursday after getting a bit of a down day in shells and shorts 24 hours prior.

The team still hasn't held a full-contact goal-line drill, which is generally a staple by this point in camp. It hasn't tried any tackling drills, which also will pop up eventually in all likelihood. It hasn't even done much running on The Hill after practice to this point in the summer.

But there were still some competitive periods worth paying attention to on the fields behind Gillette Stadium. Here's some of what we saw, packaged up nice and tightly in today's Stock Up/Stock Down piece...

Stock up: Anfernee Jennings

Jennings has had a strong camp after missing all of last season. The 2020 third-rounder out of Alabama kept his positive momentum going on Thursday by going 3-0 in his one-on-one pass-rushing reps. The most impressive was a "W" over Isaiah Wynn. He also was out there with the first-team offense, filling in for absent starter Matt Judon.

"It was difficult," Jennings said of his 2021. "Not being able to play football for the first time in 17 years or something like that was hard. But I’m blessed. I got the opportunity to be back out here, and I’m making the most of it."

Stock up: LaBryan Ray

Speaking of defenders from Alabama, Ray -- who has also flashed good pass-rushing ability through multiple days of camp -- did something not many have done this summer: beat Trent Brown in a one-on-one rep. But that's exactly what Ray, who measures in at 6-foot-4, 290 pounds, did when he bent under and around the behemoth left tackle. Impressive.

Stock up: Davon Godchaux

Godchaux was a menace for the offense in the 11-on-11 period toward the end of the workout. He helped stuff a couple of runs and then pressured Mac Jones into a scramble up the gut.

He also appeared to get the best of David Andrews in their one-on-one rep.

Stock down: Wide receiver hands

Jakobi Meyers had a drop in one-on-ones. Nelson Agholor appeared to drop another in the same period and might've had another drop against the scout team defense. (Hard to tell whether or not Jack Jones got a hand on it.) Tre Nixon also had one clang off his mitts Thursday.

Stock down: Tyquan Thornton

Thornton had been making plays consistently, but on Thursday he appeared to run into issues when some physicality was exhibited by Patriots corners.

Not every day is going to be a highlight reel for any rookie, but he couldn't get off Shaun Wade's press coverage on his first one-on-one rep. Then Jonathan Jones used his strength and anticipation to stay on Thornton's hip during another rep in the same period. Thornton was held to one catch, from Bailey Zappe, in 11-on-11 work.

Stock down: Interior offensive line

Christian Barmore powered through the middle for a "sack" of Mac Jones in 11-on-11 work. Godchaux had his way with the interior in the same period. Cole Strange lost his one-on-one reps to Barmore and Lawrence Guy, and James Ferentz appeared to hold Barmore on another rep.

Mike Onwenu held his own in the one-on-ones, beating Guy and Barmore, but this unit also couldn't clear the way on three stuffed runs in a 10-play span. They've been a staple of Stock Down for the better part of a week now.