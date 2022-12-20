Patriots Talk: Identifying the Root Cause of the Pats' Issues

Identifying the root cause of the Patriots’ issues originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The 2022 New England Patriots are everything Bill Belichick has tried to keep his teams from becoming during his tenure as head coach.

Their disorganized, undisciplined ways came back to haunt them again in Sunday's devastating loss to the Las Vegas Raiders. Rhamondre Stevenson and Jakobi Meyers' laterals, which ended up in the hands of pass rusher Chandler Jones for Vegas' game-winning touchdown, were the icing on the cake.

What's the root cause of the Patriots' ongoing issues? Who's to blame for their uncharacteristically poor situational awareness? Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry shared their thoughts on the latest episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast.

"Jakobi Meyers would not have done that last year or the year before," Curran said. "And I'm not saying that he's acting out, but I'm saying this is the outgrowth of the whittling away of trust that happens where players will act out. Where players will do things that don't mesh with what the general overall philosophy of the team is."

Perry believes the team's ongoing issues start at the top.

"I'm sort of torn on this because on the one hand, as a player, you should know as Meyers said, what the situation calls for there," Perry said. "But on the other, we are now -- because of everything we've seen this season -- conditioned as media people and fans to turn to the coaches and say well, what could they have done more of? What would a more experienced offensive coach do in that situation? Would there have been a reminder to go down, to take care of the football? ...

"I'm inclined to say, 'You're a grown up, you're a smart player, both those guys, you should know to go down.' But Bill Belichick has also told us over the course of time 'you're either coaching it or allowing it to happen' as well as 'players win games, coaches lose them.' So I still don't know, is it a player going rogue? Is it a player making a decision? or is it a player who hasn't been coached hard enough in those situations to understand what it is he's supposed to do there to help them win that game?"

Also discussed in the episode: Did Bill Belichick overestimate Matt Patricia and himself or underestimate Josh McDaniels and Tom Brady? Can the Patriots right the ship this season? And will ownership look to move on from Mac Jones?

