Patriots Talk: What Is Bill Belichick Like Entering Week 1?

What's Belichick like heading into Week 1? Matt Cassel explains originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Bill Belichick's 23rd season as New England Patriots head coach will officially get underway on Sunday.

The Patriots arrived early in Miami as they prepare for a Week 1 showdown with the Dolphins. It will be a tough test right off the bat for Belichick and Co. as Miami owns a 4-1 record at home vs. New England over the last five years.

So how is Belichick getting his team ready for the challenging season opener? Former NFL quarterback Matt Cassel, who played for Belichick in New England for four seasons (2005-08), joined Tom E. Curran and Phil Perry on a new episode of the Patriots Talk Podcast to discuss how the legendary head coach prepares for Week 1.

Patriots Talk: Will blitz-happy Dolphins get to Mac Jones in Miami?

"He's consistent," Cassel said. "There's no really any difference in terms of his approach, how he addresses the team. He really does stay consistent. There's no ebbs and flows throughout the season no matter how big the magnitude of the game or anything like that. So he's going to give you the keys to victory offensively, keys to victory defensively. You're gonna get a detailed report in every aspect of the game in how we're going to go out and win the game, and that's exactly how he's gonna be.

"I'm sorry, it's somewhat boring to say, I wish I could give you more and say like, 'He's got these rah-rah speeches, he brings guys in from out of town.' No, he doesn't. He has a consistent work environment every single time, even in the opener."

Also discussed in the episode: Cassel breaks down the process that goes into preparing for the season opener. How concerned should we be about the offense’s ability to adjust entering Week 1? And how vital is Mac Jones' buy-in going to be for this team’s success this year?

