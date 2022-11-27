Patriots

Patriots Team Plane Flies UVA Football Players to Teammates' Funerals

Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed on a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning home from a class trip.

By Justin Leger

Patriots team plane flies UVA football players to teammates' funerals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With no need to travel for a game this weekend, the New England Patriots are using their team plane for a good cause.

According to WPRI.com, the Patriots lent the plane to University of Virginia football players and staff so they could attend the funerals of three teammates who passed away on Nov. 13. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed on a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning home from a class trip.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

A fourth Cavaliers player, Mike Hollins, was shot but was discharged from the hospital earlier this week. Second-year student Marlee Morgan also was released from the hospital after surviving the attack.

A wrestler from Massachusetts is recalling a shooting that left three people dead this weekend at the University of Virginia.
Perry: Patriots blow big opportunity with Thanksgiving slop vs. Vikings

The Patriots lending their team plane made it possible for the UVA football team to travel to all three out-of-state funerals. Chandler hailed from Huntersville, N.C., Davis was from Dorchester, S.C., and Perry from Miami, Fla.

The Kraft Family often uses the Patriots plane for charitable purposes. Last year, the plane was used to fly 76 "healthcare heroes" to the Super Bowl, to transport United States troops from the Horn of Africa, and to bring medical equipment and supplies to Haiti.

The Patriots did not play Sunday after falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. They will look to bounce back Thursday night when they host the Buffalo Bills.

More on the Patriots

Patriots Nov 25

Patriots Talk: Did Mac Jones' Performance Vs. Vikings Silence Haters?

MAC Jones Nov 24

Patriots Vs. Vikings Takeaways: Mac Jones Looks Sharp in Losing Effort

New England Patriots Nov 23

Patriots' Lawrence Guy Pays It Forward, Helps Others With Learning Disabilities

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us