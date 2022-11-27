Patriots team plane flies UVA football players to teammates' funerals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

With no need to travel for a game this weekend, the New England Patriots are using their team plane for a good cause.

According to WPRI.com, the Patriots lent the plane to University of Virginia football players and staff so they could attend the funerals of three teammates who passed away on Nov. 13. Devin Chandler, Lavel Davis Jr. and D’Sean Perry were shot and killed on a charter bus on Nov. 13 after returning home from a class trip.

A fourth Cavaliers player, Mike Hollins, was shot but was discharged from the hospital earlier this week. Second-year student Marlee Morgan also was released from the hospital after surviving the attack.

A wrestler from Massachusetts is recalling a shooting that left three people dead this weekend at the University of Virginia.

The Patriots lending their team plane made it possible for the UVA football team to travel to all three out-of-state funerals. Chandler hailed from Huntersville, N.C., Davis was from Dorchester, S.C., and Perry from Miami, Fla.

The Kraft Family often uses the Patriots plane for charitable purposes. Last year, the plane was used to fly 76 "healthcare heroes" to the Super Bowl, to transport United States troops from the Horn of Africa, and to bring medical equipment and supplies to Haiti.

The Patriots did not play Sunday after falling to the Minnesota Vikings on Thanksgiving. They will look to bounce back Thursday night when they host the Buffalo Bills.