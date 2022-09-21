Patriots Trade OL Justin Herron to Raiders; 2024 Draft Picks Also Involved

Report: Patriots trade Herron to Raiders, swap 2024 draft picks originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are trading offensive tackle Justin Herron to the Las Vegas Raiders, according to multiple reports.

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer reported the Patriots will get the Raiders' 2024 sixth-round draft pick and Las Vegas will get New England's 2024 seventh-round pick as part of the deal.

Patriots head coach Bill Belichick was asked to confirm the news in his press conference Wednesday. He said, "No, but when we can, if we can, we will."

Trent Brown has started at left tackle and Isaiah Wynn has started at right tackle through the first two games of the season. The Patriots also have tackles Yodny Cajuste on the 53-man roster and Marcus Cannon on the practice squad.

Herron's departure opens up a roster spot for defensive tackle Daniel Ekuale, who is eligible to return from suspension this week.

Herron was a sixth-round draft pick (195th overall) by the Patriots in 2020. He played in 28 games over his first two seasons, including 10 starts.

This trade is the second between these two teams since former Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels left Foxboro to become Raiders head coach back in January. New England also traded quarterback Jarrett Stidham to Las Vegas in May.