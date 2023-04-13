Patriots unveil three team Hall of Fame finalists for 2023 class originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots announced Thursday the three finalists for the team's Hall of Fame class of 2023.

The nomination committee has chosen left guard Logan Mankins, linebacker Mike Vrabel and head coach Bill Parcells.

Mankins was the Patriots' first-round pick (32nd overall) in 2005 and quickly became one of the league's best interior offensive lineman. He was selected to the Pro Bowl seven times, made one first-team All-Pro appearance and five second-team All-Pro appearances. Mankins also was selected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame's All-2010s team. He played for the Patriots from 2005 through 2013.

Vrabel was a key part of the dominant defenses that helped the Patriots win three Super Bowl titles in a four-year span from 2001 through 2004. He was named a first-team All-Pro and Pro Bowler in 2007.

Parcells took over as head coach in 1993 and was instrumental in turning the franchise around. He took the Patriots to the playoffs in his second season and helped lead the franchise to Super Bowl XXXI in 1996. The Patriots lost that Super Bowl to the Green Bay Packers and Parcells left to coach the New York Jets soon after. Parcells went 32-32 in four seasons as head coach in New England.

One of these three finalists will be inducted into the Patriots Hall of Fame later this year. A fan vote will determine who gets in. The voting begins April 13 and ends May 2.

Whoever is voted in will join former Patriots offensive line coach Dante Scarnecchia in the 2023 class. Scarnecchia recently was named as a contributor to the Patriots Hall of Fame by team owner Robert Kraft.