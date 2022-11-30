New England Patriots

Patriots vs. Bills Injury Report: Damien Harris, Isaiah Wynn Won't Play Week 13

The Patriots will be a little shorthanded on offense for Thursday night's Week 13 matchup against the Bills at Gillette Stadium

By Nick Goss

The New England Patriots will be a little shorthanded on offense for Thursday night's Week 13 matchup against the Buffalo Bills at Gillette Stadium.

The Patriots ruled out running back Damien Harris (thigh) and offensive tackle Isaiah Wynn (foot) on their injury report after Wednesday's practice.

Harris' absence puts more of a burden on second-year running back Rhamondre Stevenson, who leads the Patriots in rushing yards (680) and rushing touchdowns (four). Yodny Cajuste is the most likely starting right tackle in place of Wynn, although he's listed as questionable with a calf injury.

Patriots safety Jabrill Peppers was a limited participant in practice after missing Tuesday's session with an illness.

The Bills had a walkthrough practice Wednesday. They have ruled out linebacker Von Miller and offensive tackle Dion Dawkins for Thursday night.

Here are the final Week 13 injury reports for both the Patriots and Bills. 

New England Patriots (6-5)

OUT

  • RB Damien Harris - Thigh (DNP)
  • OL Isaiah Wynn - Foot (DNP)

Doubtful

  • No players listed

Questionable

  • C David Andrews - Thigh (LP)
  • T Yodny Cajuste - Calf (LP)
  • DB Marcus Jones - Ankle (LP)
  • DB Jabrill Peppers - Illness (LP)
  • WR Jakobi Meyers - Shoulder (LP)
  • CB Jalen Mills - Groin (LP)

Buffalo Bills (8-3)

Out

  • T Dion Dawkins - Ankle (DNP)
  • LB Von Miller - Knee (DNP)

Doubtful

  • No players listed

Questionable

  • TE Quintin Morris - Illness (FP)
