Patriots Vs. Dolphins Week 1 Injury Report Includes Jakobi Meyers, Isaiah Wynn

Patriots-Dolphins Week 1 injury report includes Meyers, Wynn, Montgomery
The New England Patriots open their 2022 NFL season Sunday against the Dolphins in Miami, and Bill Belichick's team could get a few players back from injury in time for kickoff.
Right tackle Isaiah Wynn and running back Ty Montgomery were both at practice Wednesday, but they were limited participants. Montgomery was carted to the locker room with an ankle injury in the first quarter of the preseason finale versus the Las Vegas Raiders. Getting him back for Week 1 would give the Patriots offense another versatile weapon, especially on third downs.
Jakobi Meyers also was a limited participant with a knee injury. The veteran wideout is starting quarterback Mac Jones' most trusted target after leading New England in both receptions and receiving yards last season.
The Patriots and Dolphins didn't have anyone miss practice Wednesday.
However, the Dolphins had 11 players listed as a limited participant in practice, including starting running back Chase Edmonds and No. 2 wide receiver Jaylen Waddle. Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said last week that he felt very confident Waddle would play against the Patriots.
Here's the first Week 1 injury report for the Patriots and Dolphins.
New England Patriots (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- No players listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
- WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
- WR Ty Montgomery, Knee
- OT Isaiah Wynn, Back
FULL PARTICIPATION
- No players listed
Miami Dolphins (0-0)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- No players listed
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
- RB Salvon Ahmed, Heel
- T Terron Armstead, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest
- TE Tanner Conner, Knee
- RB Chase Edmonds, Groin
- RB Myles Gaskin, Neck
- FB Alec Ingold, Hamstring
- LB Melvin Ingram, Not Injury Related - Vet Rest
- CB Nik Needham, Quad
- S Eric Rowe, Pectoral
- LB Andrew Van Ginkel, Not Injury Related - Illness
- WR Jaylen Waddle, Quad
FULL PARTICIPATION
- No players listed