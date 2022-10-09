Patriots-Lions takeaways: Defense, run game dominate in shutout win originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots and Detroit Lions entered Week 5 with identical 1-3 records, but New England left little doubt as to who was the better team.

The Patriots dominated the Lions Sunday at Gillette Stadium, blanking the NFL's top-scoring offense while getting five Nick Folk field goals in a 29-0 rout.

Detroit had 312 yards of total offense but became the first team in NFL history to go 0-for-6 on fourth down, as New England's defense made key stops when it needed to in a dominating performance.

Here are our takeaways from an impressive Week 5 Patriots victory that moves the team to 2-3 ahead of next Sunday's game against the Cleveland Browns.

Matt Judon is a game-wrecker

Matt Judon apparently didn't get the message that the Lions had the league's No. 1 offense.

Judon was all over the field, sacking Detroit quarterback Jared Goff twice and changing the complexion of the game in the second quarter with a strip sack that led to Kyle Dugger's 59-yard fumble recovery for a touchdown.

Matt Judon on Penei Sewell. Two of the best players on the field. Judon wins that one on fourth and 9.



Strip sack. Kyle Dugger scoop. House call.



Patriots now lead, 13-0. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) October 9, 2022

Judon now has six sacks, the most of any player in Patriots history through five games. He consistently won one-on-one matchups with Lions offensive tackles Penei Sewell and Taylor Decker to put pressure on Goff and prevent the Lions from gaining any offensive momentum.

Bailey Zappe holds his own in first NFL start

It's only a seven-quarter sample size, but Bailey Zappe has proven he's a more-than-serviceable NFL backup.

New England's third-string quarterback displayed impressive poise in his second NFL game and first start, completing 17 of 21 passes for 188 yards with one touchdown and one interception to finish with a 100.0 passer rating.

Zappe's lone interception came on a ball that Nelson Agholor should have caught, and his TD pass was a well-placed strike to Jakobi Meyers for 24 yards.