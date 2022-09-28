Patriots Vs. Packers Week 4 Injury Report: Mac Jones Misses Practice

Mac Jones, Lawrence Guy miss practice ahead of Patriots-Packers originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The New England Patriots had two important players miss Wednesday's practice as the team prepares for its Week 4 road game against the Green Bay Packers.
Starting quarterback Mac Jones missed the session due to an ankle injury. He reportedly suffered a "pretty severe" high ankle sprain during New England's Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. Backup Brian Hoyer and rookie Bailey Zappe were the quarterbacks practicing Wednesday. Hoyer would start if Jones is unable to play.
The Patriots also didn't have defensive tackle Lawrence Guy at practice. Guy has played in 82 of a possible 84 regular season games since joining the Patriots in 2017.
A couple of key players were limited for the Patriots in Wednesday's practice, including wide receiver Jakobi Meyers and safety Kyle Dugger. Both of them missed last week's game versus the Ravens.
Here's the full Wednesday injury report for the Patriots and Packers.
New England Patriots (1-2)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- QB Mac Jones - Ankle
- DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
- S Joshuah Bledsoe - Groin
- OL Yodny Cajuste - Thumb
- S Kyle Dugger - Knee
- DL Davon Godchaux - Back
- LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
- WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
- CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
- S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
FULL PARTICIPATION
- None
Green Bay Packers (2-1)
DID NOT PARTICIPATE
- G/T Elgton Jenkins - Knee
- T Caleb Jones - Illness
LIMITED PARTICIPATION
- CB Jaire Alexander - Groin
- T David Bakhtiari - Knee
- RB AJ Dillon - Knee
- LB Jonathan Garvin - Hip
- WR Allen Lazard - Ankle
- TE Marcedes Lewis - Groin
- WR Christian Watson - Hamstring
FULL PARTICIPATION
- None