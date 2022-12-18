Patriots Vs. Raiders Takeaways: A Fitting Ending to an Ugly Pats Loss

Patriots-Raiders takeaways: A fitting ending to an ugly Pats loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
There are devastating losses, and then there's what the New England Patriots experienced Sunday in Las Vegas.
The Patriots were on the verge of 8-6 as they held a seven-point lead with 32 seconds remaining in the fourth quarter. That's when Raiders quarterback Derek Carr launched a 30-yard pass caught in the end zone caught by Keelan Cole, whose foot appeared to be just barely out of bounds.
However, upon further review, officials ruled Cole's catch as a touchdown. You be the judge on that one.
A controversial call, to say the least.
The Raiders tied it at 24 with their extra point and the Patriots had 30 seconds to either win it or send it to overtime. They did neither. Disaster struck on the game's final play as Jakobi Meyers' last-ditch lateral was intercepted by ex-Patriots star Chandler Jones, who returned it for the game-winning TD.