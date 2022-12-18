Patriots Vs. Raiders Takeaways: A Fitting Ending to an Ugly Pats Loss

https://twitter.com/Raiders?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@Raiders win on the final play!! #NEvsLV pic.twitter.com/cmKNUuab1k — NFL (@NFL) Mac Jones tossed an incompletion to an open receiver.

Jones hit Jakobi Meyers for what looked to be a touchdown on the next play, but it was negated by a pre-snap timeout.

After an incompletion on a slant to Nelson Agholor, Jones took it into the end zone himself. The TD was negated by a Jonnu Smith false start. New England settled for the field goal.

That first-and-goal a microcosm of the season. Stevenson for 1 from 2. Jones overshoots open Jonnu by 5 yards. Sideline calls timeout prior to nicely-executed TD to Meyers. Jones throw to Agholor poorly placed. (Cassel says timing was effed too). False start wipes out Mac dive. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) December 18, 2022

The play-calling, as it has often been this season, also deserved some blame. Why not run it with Rhamondre Stevenson?

That sequence summed up the Patriots' ongoing issues, but it was far from their only bonehead moment of the day. The special teams unit allowed a blocked punt. From there, Jonathan Jones and Jabrill Peppers were flagged on back-to-back plays to set up a Raiders 1st-and-Goal. Derek Carr found Mack Hollins for the TD to finish off the first half.

Were they even ready for the punt snap? Phillips was standing looking around. Peppers pointing at clock. Mercy. — Tom E. Curran (@tomecurran) December 18, 2022

The Raiders actually were even more out of whack... at least until the final play. They were penalized a whopping 13 times for a total of 90 yards. They came oh so close to going 0-5 this season in games in which they held a lead at the half.

Chandler Jones' game-winning touchdown summed it all up. This Patriots team just can't get out of its own way.

Pats defense can't bail out inept offense

Yet again, Mac Jones and the Patriots couldn't get much of anything going in the passing game.

No matter how much Jones despises the quick game, Matt Patricia insists on sticking with it. The Patriots' offensive game plan consisted almost entirely of screens and quick passes near the line of scrimmage.

When Jones threw it downfield, the results weren't a whole lot better. He was inaccurate for most of the day and the numbers show it as he finished just 13-of-31 for 112 yards and zero TDs (52.1 rating).

Safety Kyle Dugger did his best to pick up the slack. He got the second half started with a pick-six that gave the Patriots much-needed momentum.

The short-handed secondary, missing cornerbacks Jalen Mills and Jack Jones, did a fantastic job keeping Davante Adams (four receptions, 28 yards) and the Raiders wideouts in check. Rookie swiss army knife Marcus Jones stepped up and played a big role in the unit's success.

The Patriots defense tallied three sacks -- one from Ja'Whaun Bentley and halves from Christian Barmore, Davon Godchaux, Lawrence Guy, and Josh Uche. It was a quiet day from Matt Judon, who didn't make an appearance on the stat sheet.

Rhamondre Stevenson a bright spot

Patriots fans and Rhamondre Sevenson fantasy owners no longer have to worry about the second-year running back's ankle injury. He returned to action Sunday and picked up right where he left off.

Stevenson had 19 carries for 172 yards, including a 34-yard touchdown that gave the Patriots a lead with 3:43 left in the game.