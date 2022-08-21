Patriots

Patriots Waive Tight End Dalton Keene

By Justin Leger

Patriots part ways with third-year tight end originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are moving on from one of their young tight ends.

Dalton Keene was waived on Sunday, the team announced. The 23-year-old was selected by New England out of Virginia Tech in the third round of the 2020 NFL Draft.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Injuries prevented Keene from making an impact on the field during his Patriots tenure. In six games, all in his rookie 2020 season, he caught three passes on five targets for 16 yards.

Perry's latest Patriots 53-man roster projection with more cuts looming

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Roku Aug 16

NBC10 Boston News: Watch Local News on Roku Anytime!

MBTA 13 mins ago

Interactive: See How Busy Each Station Closed on the Orange, Green Lines Is

Keene was a long shot to crack the Patriots' 2022 roster. With his departure, New England's tight end depth chart consists of Hunter Henry, Jonnu Smith, Devin Asiasi, Matt Sokol and the recently-signed Jalen Wydermyer.

The Patriots are now down to 82 players on the active roster. Teams must cut rosters to 80 players by Tuesday.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Patriots
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us