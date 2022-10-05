Patriots

Patriots Week 5 Injury Report: Mac Jones Practices, Brian Hoyer Absent

By Nick Goss

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones returned to practice Wednesday, but it's still unclear if he'll return to game action Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 5 matchup.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't play in the team's Week 4 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Bailey Zappe played most of that Packers loss after backup Brian Hoyer left in the first quarter with a head injury.

Hoyer did not participate in practice Wednesday. Jones was a limited participant and Zappe practiced in full. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell and tight end Jonnu Smith also didn't practice. Guy missed Sunday's Week 4 game, too. 

The Lions had a bunch of players either not practice or take part in a limited capacity. Three important offensive players -- running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson -- did not practice. Swift and St. Brown didn't play Week 4 due to their injuries.

Here's the first Week 5 injury report for both the Patriots and Lions.

New England Patriots (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder
  • QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion
  • DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion
  • TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

  • S Kyle Dugger - Knee
  • QB Mac Jones - Ankle
  • LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb
  • WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee
  • CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring
  • S Adrian Phillips - Ribs
  • OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • None

Detroit Lions (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

  • LB Chris Board - Knee
  • C Evan Brown - Ankle
  • WR Quintez Cephus - Foot
  • WR DJ Chark - Ankle
  • DL John Cominsky - Wrist
  • TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip
  • C Frank Ragnow - Foot
  • WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle
  • WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle
  • RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

  • G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring
  • T Taylor Decker - Knee
  • G Jonah Jackson - Finger
  • T Matt Nelson - Calf
  • K Austin Seibert - Right Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION

  • None
