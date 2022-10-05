Patriots Week 5 Injury Report: Mac Jones Practices, Brian Hoyer Absent

Patriots Week 5 injury report: Jones practices, Hoyer absent originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

New England Patriots quarterback Mac Jones returned to practice Wednesday, but it's still unclear if he'll return to game action Sunday when the Detroit Lions visit Gillette Stadium for a Week 5 matchup.

Jones suffered a high ankle sprain in the Patriots' Week 3 loss to the Baltimore Ravens. He didn't play in the team's Week 4 defeat to the Green Bay Packers. Bailey Zappe played most of that Packers loss after backup Brian Hoyer left in the first quarter with a head injury.

Hoyer did not participate in practice Wednesday. Jones was a limited participant and Zappe practiced in full. Defensive lineman Lawrence Guy, defensive lineman DaMarcus Mitchell and tight end Jonnu Smith also didn't practice. Guy missed Sunday's Week 4 game, too.

The Lions had a bunch of players either not practice or take part in a limited capacity. Three important offensive players -- running back D'Andre Swift, wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown and tight end T.J. Hockenson -- did not practice. Swift and St. Brown didn't play Week 4 due to their injuries.

Here's the first Week 5 injury report for both the Patriots and Lions.

New England Patriots (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

DL Lawrence Guy - Shoulder

QB Brian Hoyer - Concussion

DL DaMarcus Mitchell - Concussion

TE Jonnu Smith - Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

S Kyle Dugger - Knee

QB Mac Jones - Ankle

LB Raekwon McMillan - Thumb

WR Jakobi Meyers, Knee

CB Jalen Mills, Hamstring

S Adrian Phillips - Ribs

OT Isaiah Wynn - Hip

FULL PARTICIPATION

None

Detroit Lions (1-3)

DID NOT PARTICIPATE

LB Chris Board - Knee

C Evan Brown - Ankle

WR Quintez Cephus - Foot

WR DJ Chark - Ankle

DL John Cominsky - Wrist

TE T.J. Hockenson - Hip

C Frank Ragnow - Foot

WR Josh Reynolds - Ankle

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown - Ankle

RB D'Andre Swift - Shoulder / Ankle

LIMITED PARTICIPATION

G Kayode Awosika - Hamstring

T Taylor Decker - Knee

G Jonah Jackson - Finger

T Matt Nelson - Calf

K Austin Seibert - Right Groin

FULL PARTICIPATION