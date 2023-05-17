Paul Pierce Reveals His Prediction for Celtics-Heat Series

Paul Pierce reveals his prediction for Celtics vs. Heat conference finals originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A Boston Celtics legend has made his prediction for the 2023 Eastern Conference Finals between the C's and Miami Heat.

Ex-Celtics forward and Hall of Famer Paul Pierce doesn't envision this series -- which begins Wednesday night with Game 1 at TD Garden -- to be a long one.

Pierce tweeted Wednesday morning that he thinks the Celtics will win in five games.

Celtics in 5 — Paul Pierce (@paulpierce34) May 17, 2023

Pierce's prediction is in line with many of the predictive models ahead of this series. ESPN Analytics is giving the Celtics an astounding 97 percent chance of reaching the 2023 NBA Finals. FiveThirtyEight's model gives Boston a 78 percent chance of eliminating Miami.

The betting odds show a similar story. The Celtics are -525 favorites to win the series, via DraftKings Sportsbook.

The Celtics are the better team on paper, but we all know championships aren't won on paper. The Heat are an experienced, tough, well-coached team. Winning the series in less than six games will be tough. The Heat needed six games to eliminate the Celtics in the 2020 conference finals, and the Celtics needed a Game 7 on the road to send the Heat home in the 2022 conference finals.

Miami has won five consecutive Game 1s over the last two seasons. The Celtics snapping that streak Wednesday night would go a long way toward making Pierce's prediction come true.