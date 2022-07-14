Pavel Zacha Describes ‘Great' Welcome Call From Bruins Star Patrice Bergeron

Pavel Zacha describes 'great' welcome call from Patrice Bergeron originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Whenever a player signs with the Boston Bruins or is traded to the Original Six club, they can expect to receive some sort of call or message from captain Patrice Bergeron welcoming them to the organization.

Pavel Zacha is no exception.

The 25-year-old center was acquired by the Bruins on Wednesday in a trade that sent veteran forward Erik Haula to the New Jersey Devils. It didn't take long for Bergeron to reach out with a phone call -- a gesture that Zacha really appreciated.

"It was great," Zacha said of his conversation with Bergeron. "Growing up, being a centerman too, he’s been a guy I was always looking up to. Really great two-way center.

"Getting a call from him and how nice he was and welcoming and telling me that he’s gonna meet me in camp, and he’s excited to talk to me and stuff. That’s something from a captain and a leader, to here that coming in is great. I’m just excited to meet him in person and talk to him."

It sounds like Bergeron is still doing the normal work of any good captain by welcoming the new players to the team. Does this suggest he's definitely coming back for his 19th season with the Bruins? Bergeron has yet to publicly announce his decision, but all the reporting -- and recent comments from general manager Don Sweeney and team CEO Charlie Jacobs -- indicate it's likely the five-time Selke Trophy winner will return.

As for Zacha, he's a solid addition to the Bruins roster as a 6-foot-3 two-way center who can also play on the wing and the power play. He already knows several of the players on the team, he's trained in Boston over the last couple summers and and he owns a home in the area, too.

It shouldn't take Zacha long to fit into his new team.