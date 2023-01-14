Perry: Patriots' Jerod Mayo Tells Panthers He Won't Interview for Head Coach Job

Jerod Mayo

Mayo has been instrumental in the success of New England's defense over the last couple seasons

The Carolina Panthers won't get a chance to interview Jerod Mayo.

The New England Patriots linebackers coach has informed the Panthers he isn't going to be interviewing for their open head coach job, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported Saturday.

Mayo also recently turned down an opportunity to interview with the Cleveland Browns for their open defensive coordinator role.

The Patriots released a statement Thursday night saying they have "begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term." 

Mayo figured to be a popular head coaching candidate for teams around the league. However, based on all of the recent reporting, plus the statement referenced above, it very much looks like he will not be leaving New England this offseason. 

Mayo, who played with the Patriots from 2008 through 2015, has been on the team's defensive coaching since 2019. He has been instrumental in the success of New England's defense over the last couple seasons.

Jerod MayoNew England PatriotsCarolina Panthers
