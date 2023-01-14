Perry: Patriots' Jerod Mayo Tells Panthers He Won't Interview for Head Coach Job

Perry: Mayo has informed Panthers he won't interview for their head coach job originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Carolina Panthers won't get a chance to interview Jerod Mayo.

The New England Patriots linebackers coach has informed the Panthers he isn't going to be interviewing for their open head coach job, NBC Sports Boston's Phil Perry reported Saturday.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

It’s my understanding that Jerod Mayo has informed the Carolina Panthers he will not be interviewing with them for their open head coaching job. — Phil Perry (@PhilAPerry) January 14, 2023

Mayo also recently turned down an opportunity to interview with the Cleveland Browns for their open defensive coordinator role.

The Patriots released a statement Thursday night saying they have "begun contract extension discussions with Jerod Mayo that would keep him with the team long-term."

Mayo figured to be a popular head coaching candidate for teams around the league. However, based on all of the recent reporting, plus the statement referenced above, it very much looks like he will not be leaving New England this offseason.

Mayo, who played with the Patriots from 2008 through 2015, has been on the team's defensive coaching since 2019. He has been instrumental in the success of New England's defense over the last couple seasons.

For more on Mayo's future in Boston, check out the Next Pats Podcast: