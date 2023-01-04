Perry: Patriots Return to Practice to Prepare for Bills Amid ‘Tough' Week for Players

Perry: Patriots return to practice amid 'tough' week for players originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- It's impossible to know what was going on in their heads, but Patriots players and coaches looked as they often have during their pre-practice warmup routine this year.

Kendrick Bourne and Tyquan Thornton danced to an OutKast song blaring from speakers on the sideline. Jamie Collins and DeMarcus Mitchell threw a football around. Mac Jones and Damien Harris executed an elaborate handshake.

That's not to say it was business as usual at Gillette Stadium on Wednesday, though.

Media availability was canceled for the day, as it was in Buffalo, as the football-watching world waits on news of Bills safety Damar Hamlin's improvement. Multiple members of the Patriots staff described the situation to NBC Sports Boston as a "tough" one for Patriots players to deal with. Though they're managing, as their pre-practice demeanor would suggest.

As for the level of practice participation on Wednesday, the Patriots got DeVante Parker back on the field. He's missed each of the last three games with a concussion. Jalen Mills, who missed Sunday's game with the Dolphins because of a groin injury, was on the field as well. Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones, both of whom were shaken up during the win over Miami, were on the field.

Missing from the session was corner Marcus Jones, who dealt with a concussion that kept him out of last weekend's game. Jonnu Smith, also dealing with a concussion and didn't play Sunday, was missing as well.

Punter Jake Bailey, who remains on injured reserve, was also not spotted at the start of the session. Bailey initially returned to practice on Dec. 21, meaning the Patriots have until early next week to activate him to the 53-man roster. If they don't (and if the Patriots make the postseason), his season will be over.