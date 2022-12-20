Perry: Patriots' Situational Football Failures Again Prove Costly Vs. Raiders

Perry: Stunning situational failures continue to plague Belichick's Patriots originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Patriots harp on it incessantly. Bill Belichick, in particular, hammers it tirelessly.

Situational football is what wins and loses games, is the belief. If that wasn't the case, it wouldn't get so much attention in Foxboro.

Red zone. Third down. Two-minute. End of half. End of game.

Attend a Patriots training camp practice and you'll see team periods dominated by these scenarios, oftentimes with Belichick calling out a situation -- time on the clock, down and distance, score -- and forcing players to react in real time.

There is no question the Patriots work on it. The question is, why has it become such a problem for them?

The Sin City Stunner, with Rhamondre Stevenson pitching to Jakobi Meyers and Meyers launching a lateral to Chandler Jones, will forever be a symbol of this team's issues in critical situations this season. But if their miscues in those spots were limited to that one gargantuan blunder, that would be one thing.

They're not.

In that game alone, the defense went into the tank during a Raiders two-minute drill after Derek Carr couldn't get anything going for 28 minutes in the second half. At the end of the first half, the Patriots allowed a blocked punt when they couldn't get a timing detail communicated before the snap.

In the red zone in the second quarter -- New England's only trip there -- the Patriots came away with just three points after having a first-and-goal situation at the two-yard line. They were the first team in 14 goal-to-go situations against Las Vegas not to score a touchdown. On third downs, they went 2-for-13 against a bottom-12 third-down defense.

The Patriots are now 29th in the NFL in third-down conversion percentage (34.1), ahead of only the Panthers, Texans and Broncos. They're 32nd in red-zone percentage (37.8 percent touchdowns). In the fourth quarter, they're 32nd in success rate (35.7 percent) this season.

While they have a top-five passer rating as a team in the final two minutes of the second and fourth-quarters this year, they also have the fifth-highest sack rate in those situations.

For there to be growing pains as the Patriots go through this season with a new offensive coaching staff and a new system comes as little surprise.

But for the team to be as ineffective as it's been in critical situations -- consistently over the course of the season -- is almost as stunning as that final play in Vegas.