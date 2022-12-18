Perry: Patriots Vow to Stay Unified After Heartbreaking Last-Second Loss

Perry: Pats will try to ignore the noise: 'We can't turn on each other' originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

LAS VEGAS -- It's one of Bill Belichick's longtime bylaws. It's such a staple that it's written on the door players walk through on their way out of Gillette Stadium: "Ignore the noise."

That might be difficult after Sunday's last-second loss to the Raiders, but their longest-tenured player said they'll try.

"We can't be divided," Matthew Slater said. "There's going to be a lot of folks throwing a lot of stones. We just have to keep believing in one another. We can't turn on each other. Just stay the course. Obviously it goes without saying it's tough losing a game like that. It's not anybody's fault. We win as a team, we lose as a team. We just gotta keep pushing."

How can the Patriots try to stay unified?

"Don't read what you guys write," Slater said. "Don't read what you guys report. Just worry about what goes on inside of our walls."

Hunter Henry tried to strike an optimistic tone when asked how the Patriots might be able to rebound from this latest loss, which dropped them to 7-7. Their odds of making the postseason now sit at 19 percent, per Five Thirty Eight.

"This is where you gotta be mentally tough," Henry said. "Plays don't go your way, games don't go your way, what are you going to do? We got an opportunity to do that next week. I think we got a bunch of mentally tough dudes. That's for sure. It hurts. This one is going to hurt tonight on the flight home. But we'll be ready to go."