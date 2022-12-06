Perry: Should Belichick still feel 'good' about Patriots' coaching setup? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

FOXBORO -- Bill Belichick isn't averse to change. People who have worked with him, folks who've competed against him, will tell you his willingness to adapt may be one of his greatest strengths.

But there aren't any major shakeups on the horizon for his offense in 2022. He told WEEI on Monday that it was "too late" in the year to make any "dramatic" alterations to what they're doing on that side of the ball.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

I asked if he could clarify what he meant by that during a press conference on Tuesday.

Patriots Talk: How much patience will Robert Kraft have for regressing Patriots? | Listen & Subscribe | Watch on YouTube

"I mean, look, we’re not going to go to the wishbone offense here," he said. "We’re not going to run the veer. Defensively we’re not going to change into a ... run some other team’s defense or whatever. Major changes, yeah absolutely (not). We wouldn’t be able to practice it."

Would a change to the play-caller gig, now occupied by Matt Patricia, qualify as a "dramatic" shift?

"The system that we have in place, I feel good about," Belichick said. "Which includes the offensive staff, it includes me, it includes whatever the whole process is. On defense, on offense, on special teams."

Bill Belichick talks about making changes to the offense or playcalling following comments he made on Monday... pic.twitter.com/dvXCImyJV2 — NBC Sports Boston's Patriots Coverage (@NBCSPatriots) December 6, 2022

Belichick hasn't really acknowledged that Patricia is, in fact, the one calling the offensive plays this season. Players have indicated publicly that is the case, though, and on game days it's easy to see which of Belichick's assistants is relaying the plays into Mac Jones' helmet.

While the team is still in the playoff hunt with a 6-6 record, the Patriots have one of the least productive offenses in the league by many measures. They're tied for last in terms of red-zone efficiency (37.5 percent). They're 28th in converting first downs into a fresh set of downs or touchdowns. They're 25th in third-down conversion rate. They're 27th in expected points added per play.

Belichick was asked on WEEI's "The Greg Hill Show" if a change to the scheme or play-caller has been considered.

"I think we need to do what we’re doing better," Belichick said. "I don’t think at this point making a lot of dramatic changes – it’s too hard to do that. If we can just do consistently what we’re doing, I think we’ll be all right. But we just haven’t been able to have enough consistency. And that’s hurt us. It’s not one thing. One time, it’s one thing. Next time, it’s something else. We just have to play and coach more consistently."

The offensive approach this season has seemed to be among the team's myriad inconsistent elements. Through the first three weeks of the season, for example, the Patriots were third in the NFL in average depth of target -- how far passes travel down the field -- at 10.4 yards. Since being subbed out for backup Bailey Zappe during a Week 7 loss to the Bears, Jones has been the shortest-throwing passer in the league out of 29 qualifiers with an ADOT of 6.0.

Downshifting Mac Jones' ADOT prior to ankle injury (3rd in NFL) 10.4 yards Mac Jones' ADOT after ankle injury (29th in NFL) 6.0 Variation Double

Jones has a 5-to-1 touchdown-to-interception ratio in the last four games and a 97.0 quarterback rating. Both are improvements over his 2-to-5 touchdown-to-interception ratio and his 76.2 rating through the season's first three weeks.

But if you break up New England's season to this point into halves -- including two starts from Zappe -- the team's number of offensive touchdowns, yards per game, third-down conversion percentage and red-zone success rate are all down in their last six games.

Belichick's comments both on Monday and Tuesday seem to leave room for interpretation as to how the coaching on the offensive side of the ball will be handled down the line. It may be too late to make seismic changes, but he hasn't said that changes aren't necessary.

Might a philosophical change -- one that leads to different-looking plays being emphasized -- be more realistic than a coaching swap? That's what the Patriots executed at the end of 2018, moving away from a pass-heavy plan and toward heavier personnel deployments that led to a successful grind-it-out rushing attack.

I asked Belichick if something along those lines might be in the offing.

"I’d say we do that every year. Again, we have a pretty broad system here in all three phases of the game," Belichick answered. "That’s kind of what we do. We have multiple groups on defense, multiple coverages, multiple fronts. We have multiples on offense. We have multiples in the kicking game. You’ve watched us play. So there’s something that you trim. You trim the fat here and move it a little bit over in this direction, or maybe you add a little bit more of something that you feel like is going well.

"Maybe a player is doing something or some part of your offense or defense is doing something that’s a little bit more productive, and maybe you want to add a little bit more to that. So that would just be, I would say, shifting the emphasis. We do that every year. I mean, why wouldn’t you?"

Belichick was asked if shifting their emphasis to be a more aggressive passing team -- they've routinely targeted passes short of the first-down marker, more so than other offenses across the NFL, over the last several weeks -- might occur.

"Every week, we’re trying to win," he told Karen Guregian of the Boston Herald. "So whatever that is, that’s what it is. Whatever plays we call this week are to try to win. Whatever plays we called last week, they were to try to win. Whatever plays we called the week before, that’s what that was. Or last year, or two years ago, or five years ago, or 20 years ago. You can like them or not like them or whatever. I get that. But whatever we’ve done, it’s been to try to be as productive as we can and to try to beat whichever team we were playing.

"So whether that’s conservative, not conservative, the same, different, whatever it is, that’s what the intent of all of it is. That’s what it always is, so that’s not going to change. What they’ll be, I don’t know, but it’s a combination of what they do, what we do, what we think we can do. Any idea can be a bad idea if you can’t execute it, so if you can execute it, then it’s potentially a good idea.

"If you can’t do it, then it’s not going to work. If your team physically can’t do whatever it is you’re trying to do for whatever reason, then it’s probably not a good idea. Find something that you think you can do and that’s a good way to attack your opponent, then probably it’s worth talking about."

Belichick using the phrase "physically can't do" might be a reference to what his team has been dealing with on the offensive line of late.

Having a more aggressive attack requires an ability (generally speaking) to allow deeper routes to develop. That, in turn (generally speaking) requires a line that can protect for a certain amount of time. The plan against the Bills in Week 13 pretty clearly seemed to be "timid" thanks in large part to the fact that Conor McDermott was starting at right tackle and Trent Brown -- who was so sick on Thursday he couldn't warm up -- was starting at left tackle.

But the Bills were without their starter at left tackle in their win. The week prior, the Vikings were without their starting left tackle. Both offenses were able to do enough against a statistically strong Patriots defense to win.

Perhaps personnel issues, like issues on the offensive line, are leading to the team's offensive failures. Perhaps it's coaching. In all likelihood, it's both. That may not lead to much in the way of hope for the Patriots offense to improve moving forward this season. And Belichick has said changes aren't imminent in order to achieve a satisfactory level of improvement.

But that doesn't mean changes aren't coming eventually.