Perry's Patriots Mailbag: Should Recent Drafts Inspire Optimism in New England?

Perry's Mailbag: Should recent Patriots drafts inspire optimism? originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The New England Patriots are in Tucson, Ariz. as they prepare for a Week 15 meeting with their ex-offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels and the Las Vegas Raiders. Before the fun begins, we've got some mailbag questions to answer.

Let's get to it...

Does the last 3 drafts give you optimism that we’re going in the right direction? Monday nights rookies looked good Josh Uche Rhamondre Kyle Dugger Barmore, Etc. — John McKennedy (@JohnMcKennedy1) December 15, 2022

Fans should certainly be optimistic about how some of the team's most recent drafts have gone.

In 2020, the Patriots landed an impact strong safety, a blossoming pass-rusher and a starting guard. The next year they ended up with a starting quarterback, a dynamic interior pass-rusher and a dual-threat running back.

I think the jury is still out on the top two picks in this year's class, with both Cole Strange and Tyquan Thornton showing flashes of potential but also taking their lumps in Year 1. Their next two selections, though? Legit.

Marcus Jones was a player I was excited to watch as a pro even before he landed in New England, and in my opinion he's ended up their best pick of the bunch to this point. Jack Jones has had an excellent season as well. If they get even one more player to be a real difference-maker from this group -- and there's obviously still plenty of time for that to happen, just look at Josh Uche's track -- it'll be another very solid draft.

If the Patriots can keep this up, hitting on valuable positions -- offensive tackle looks like it'll have to be the next -- they'll be in good shape from a personnel standpoint. Look at their drafts from 2009-2013 that helped propel them to a run of three championships in five years. Look at their drafts from 2000-2004 that were critical to their run of three titles in four years.

If you can get five or so really good drafts in consecutive years -- easier said than done -- you're onto something. The Patriots are on their way. Reason for optimism in a season where that has at times been hard to come by.

OL is 2022s malperforming personal group but they have thrown lots of darts against the wall in recent drafts. But outside of Strange they have all been late round fliers and only Onwenu has been a hit. Have Patriots invested enough capital or just picked the wrong players? — Qualitysmoke (@qualitysmoke) December 15, 2022

They invested too much capital in the case of Isaiah Wynn. Giving him his fifth-year option after he hadn't really proved he was deserving of it set them back. They likely should've re-invested in the draft at that spot but they chose not to in part because of Wynn's presence on the roster. For instance, the Patriots could've had rookie tackle Tyler Smith out of Tulsa in this year's draft. He's been a Day 1 starter at left tackle for the Cowboys this year, and he went at pick No. 24. The Patriots owned pick No. 22 before trading down and eventually taking Cole Strange.

Happy holidays Phil! Off the wall question but why not? If Mark Davis backtracks and moves on from Josh as HC at the end of the year, handicap the mutual interest in a Round 3 reunion as Pats OC. Also if Bill has a choice between Josh and Billy O to be OC, who you got? — Peter (@PeterBDA1) December 15, 2022

I really don't think McDaniels' job is in jeopardy, Peter. I also don't think Mark Davis has any interest in axing a coach and general manager combo who just received a lot of guaranteed money only to turn around and pay a new duo. Don't see it.

Why? — Howie Sylvester (@howiesyl) December 15, 2022

Howie going full existential on us. I ask you, my friend, why not?

Should a Josh Uche contract extension quickly become one of the Patriots top priorities this off-season? — David Creed (@dcreedACK) December 15, 2022

My guess is they wait it out, see if he can stay on the field, and go from there. They extended Rob Gronkowski and Aaron Hernandez early (only two years into their pro careers), but for the most part they've steered clear of going early on their first-contract guys.

Who is coaching the offensive line next year? — el duderino (@Mike_Powell87) December 15, 2022

I wouldn't be stunned if it remained Matt Patricia. I could see a change at the play-caller spot that would also allow Patricia to maintain his other role offensively. Remember, Bill Belichick likes consistency.

With all the spitballing about OCs, assuming of course the team’s hood er head coach doesn’t retain MP, might Hoyer not just about check all the boxes, institutional knowledge/known inside the bldg/relationship with QB10? + be able to slide into emergency 3rd QB role in season? — le grand pop (@theneonwalrus) December 15, 2022

It's not a bad point, Le Grand Pop. Big role for a guy who hasn't been coaching. Maybe that makes Bill Belichick reluctant. But why not put it on the table, for all the reasons you mention? Once he's a coach, though, I don't think they'd plan on sliding him back into the lineup after that.

Deandre Hopkins trade? — Amy (@acordeira1) December 15, 2022

Hmm...

Hi Phil, What is this team’s obsession with the Quicc game. It seems like when Mac is allowed he is really good throwing it down field. Is the protection that awful that everything has to be in the intermediate constantly, it’s holding the offence back! — Josh to the UA (@JoshJwilly8) December 15, 2022

I think it's due in large part to what they're dealing with on the offensive line. But they have four of five starters out there. That's not unusual for any team at this point in the year. Part of the reason for their reluctance is that it comes with risk. They are extremely turnover-averse at the moment. That's not necessarily a bad thing. And it's working. Their giveaways are down. But it's also made them a predictable and conservative offense that, if this continues, may not be able to keep up with the likes of Cincinnati, Miami or Buffalo -- all three of which are among the most explosive offenses in football.

Does Marcus Jones have a higher ceiling as a WR or a DB? Seems to me his best trait is what he does with the ball in his hands. Would BB make the full-time switch? — Jimmy Talks Pats (@JimmyTalksPats) December 15, 2022

That's a good question, Jimmy. I'm not sure I have an answer. My belief, though, is that Bill Belichick will let it breathe and continue to give him opportunities everywhere. If eventually it makes sense for him to specialize, maybe that's the route Belichick takes. But I don't think that's coming any time soon.

Any chance that Wes Welker gets consideration for OC? Played under McDaniels and O’Brien, caught a lot of passes from Brady and Manning and coached under Shanahan in SF and McDaniel in Miami. Seems like a stronger background than using a DC to call plays for offense — Michael Shaw (@mikeinwpb7307) December 15, 2022

If I had to guess, Michael, I'd say no. That didn't end really well here in New England so I'm not sure Belichick would jump at the chance to add Welker in a key position like that the same way, for instance, that he added Troy Brown as an assistant.

After what has been (thus far) another uninspiring season, do the Pats keep Jonnu Smith around or trade him in the off-season? — Patrick (@IrishNorsePat) December 15, 2022

Not sure he's a tradable asset at the moment, Patrick. He'd carry with him a $10 million base salary. Don't think there's a team in the league that would be willing to take that on right now. He's going to be in Foxboro, in my opinion. Even releasing him doesn't make sense. The Patriots would have to be willing to eat $19 million if they wanted to cut him before June 1, per Over The Cap. Not happening.

Any word on the return of the injured guys? Barmore, McCourty etc. — Rob Curley Jr (@RobCurleyJr) December 15, 2022

Christian Barmore has been designated to return and is practicing in Tucson this week. He could play in a game as early as Sunday. The Patriots have three weeks to determine whether or not they want to add him back to the 53-man roster. Devin McCourty has been a full participant in practice this week.