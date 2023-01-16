Perry's Pats Mailbag: More Offensive Coordinator Candidates to Consider

What do you think about Zach Robinson as OC? passing game coordinator and QB coach for the Rams? — Darwin (@DarweezySF) January 11, 2023

Like him a lot. I actually had him on the old Quick Slants podcast back in 2018 to talk to us about one of his former players: Oklahoma State quarterback Mason Rudolph. Comes from a well-respected system. Mark Daniels of Mass Live reported that the Patriots hadn't yet reached out to him by Monday afternoon, but he'd make a lot of sense for the Patriots if they wanted to dive headlong into the West Coast system they tried to make work this past season.

what are the chances BB goes outside his coaching tree to hire an offensive coach with experience in the much ballyhooed wide zone running scheme? If so, who are realistic candidates? LeFleur? Zac Robinson? Someone from Shanahan system? — Matthew Duffy (@DarkWingDuff) January 11, 2023

Few more names to keep in mind: Keenan McCardell, who is the Vikings receivers coach and should be interviewing for coordinator gigs soon; Chad O'Shea, former Patriots receivers coach and Dolphins offensive coordinator, who is in a West Coast system now as passing game coordinator in Cleveland; Drew Petzing, Browns quarterbacks coach who interviewed to be Josh McDaniels' OC in Vegas last year and has worked under Kevin Stefanski in a West Coast system going back to Stefanski's time in Minnesota.

Who do you see taking over the Devin McCourty/Matthew Slater locker room leader role if they both do indeed retire. — Walter Sabina (@_Wally450) January 11, 2023

Two of the names that have been mentioned to me as players who have a) the production and b) the leadership skills to help mitigate the potential losses of those two vets: Jakobi Meyers and Jonathan Jones. The only issue? Neither is under contract.

Rhamondre Stevenson and Kyle Dugger are two more whose names I've heard when the leadership discussion pops up. They're good players. They've done things the right way in their time with the team. If both Meyers and Jones are gone this offseason, then perhaps one or both of those younger up-and-comers become captains to join Mac Jones, David Andrews, Deatrich Wise and Ja'Whaun Bentley.

Considering BOB traded him from Houston for 40 cents on the dollar, do you have any insight regarding any conflict of interest between a potential rehiring of BOB and the team trading for Hopkins, particularly since DH has a no-trade clause and would need to approve his new team? — The WICKedly talented, one and only, Adele, Dazeem (@OhHiNickBlake) January 11, 2023

If the Patriots hire Bill O'Brien, it'd be hard for me to envision those two reuniting. Never say never, Nicholas. DeAndre Hopkins and Bill Belichick aren't all that far removed from proclaiming their love for one another out in Glendale, Arizona. Belichick traded Jamie Collins away and then welcomed him back with open arms. More than once. But the next offensive coordinator for the Patriots should have some say in major moves impacting that side of the ball, and adding Hopkins might be viewed as a non-starter for a guy who a few years ago traded the wideout for what amounted to a second-rounder and a running back.

Can/will the Patriots convert Marcus Jones to a slot receiver in the mold of Julian Edelman? He seems to be perfect for the role, and it fills a major hole in the way they like to run an offense. — Mark (@dmbmarkt) January 11, 2023

They could. He's that talented. Will they? I know there are people with the team who hope he'll have the opportunity to thrive defensively before he picks up a more extensive offensive role. He had to do A LOT toward the end of the year. He was on his feet all night in Arizona, playing defense and then standing behind the offensive coaches as a potential sub. That's a lot to ask of a young player, and it'd be difficult for him to maximize his ability on one side of ball if he's focused on preparing for both.

Was the ‘22 defense really one of the league’s best? Can you unpack that? — Jason Starr (@StarrskiSports) January 12, 2023

Depends on how you define "one of," right? They were a top-five team in yards allowed per rush attempt and a top-10 team in yards allowed per pass attempt. They finished third in defensive DVOA by Football Outsiders. They were third in defensive EPA per play. They were Pro Football Focus' ninth-highest graded defense.

With the pats looking to extend mayo’s contract do you think he’ll get the dc title? — Connor Vickers (@ConnorVickers6) January 13, 2023

If he gets a title change, and I can tell you that's not his priority, I'm not sure it would be defensive coordinator. My guess -- and what I suggested last week -- was that it was assistant head coach or associate head coach. That way perhaps Steve Belichick could receive a defensive coordinator title and retain his duties as play-caller on that side of the ball.

Biggest positive from the season? — Isaac Popper (@ipopStats) January 12, 2023

One of the best pass-rushing units in football. They finished sixth in pressure rate, per Pro Football Reference.

Do you believe the Patriots would be comfortable going into next season with Trent Brown as one of their starting tackles with a rookie/FA on the other end of the line, or do you think they will add two starting caliber tackles and potentially trade/cut Brown this off-season? — David Creed (@dcreedACK) January 11, 2023

So hard to find capable players at that position that I think they'd keep him around and hope he's a more consistent performer than he was a season ago.

What's your Super Bowl pick? — Michael Hoffer (@foresports) January 11, 2023

Chiefs and Niners. Chiefs take it. Patrick Mahomes is a wizard. Ditto for Andy Reid.

Obviously the Red Zone play calling this year was atrocious but was Mac given the reigns to switch plays on the fly after reading the defense? Or did they not trust him enough to do so? Felt like almost all the plays ran in Red Zone were very predictable. — Scott H (@Boston_Scott) January 11, 2023

It's my understanding there wasn't the same kind of freedom this year that there was a season ago. You saw him "alert" plays at the line of scrimmage. Maybe it's a run check away from pressure. Maybe it's a pass check from a man-beating concept to a zone-beating one. But it'll be interesting to see if he has the ability to do even more come 2023, depending on his play-caller.

Hi Phil great work as always.



If Kliff Kingsbury is hired as OC, is that a message from Robert Kraft to Bill Belichik that the Patriot Way no longer goes through BB? Please advise. — Roderick Melvin (@RoderickMelvin) January 11, 2023

Appreciate you, Roderick. Sounds like Kingsbury is off to the beach and ain't coming back any time soon. Good for him. Not sure I'd be dying to work 20-hour days in Foxboro if I had a contract paying me millions of dollars through 2027, either.

How can the Patriots even consider hiring Bill O’Brien without also authentically interviewing minority candidates as I understand the Rooney Rule prescribes? — Gal by the Bay (@newportbeach18) January 11, 2023

They can't hire an offensive coordinator without going through that process, Gal. By announcing they'd be hiring an OC the way they did, they acknowledged they'd be going about things in a more by-the-book manner this offseason.

What will Meyers command? And should Bill pay it? Top WR on the free agent market. — Andrew Stebbins (@snibbets_werdna) January 11, 2023

Touched on that here, Andrew. I think he'll fall somewhere in the $11-$13 million per year range, and yes, they should pay it. In my opinion.

You’re allowed to make 3 and only 3 moves to improve this team.

What are they? — Sean (@SeanB812) January 11, 2023

Hire Bill O'Brien. Sign Mike McGlinchey. Re-sign Jakobi Meyers.

If signing Meyers doesn't look like it'll happen, would the Patriots ever try to trade for a wideout from the 2020 draft class who's headed into the last year of his rookie deal? Tee Higgins, perhaps, if the Bengals realize they can't pay both Higgins and Ja'Marr Chase? Jerry Jeudy, reuniting him with Mac Jones? Donovan Peoples-Jones, who was just a sixth-round pick but turned in an impressive 2022 with Jacoby Brissett mostly behind center? Maybe there's an opportunity there to land a real threat on the perimeter.

Brady’s most likely landing spot next year? — Jon Bloom (@JonBloom2) January 11, 2023

I'm going with Miami. The Niners are the best team for him right now. Loaded. Ready to win. Would be a storybook ending to his career, finishing it up in front of his parents for his hometown team. But I'm assuming he wants to stay on this coast. Don't be surprised if the Jets try to get into the mix...

Phil

If a new OC is hired such as a Bill OBrien , will he have any input on the hiring of the new OL Coach which is critical. do you have any thoughts what is going to happen? — The Amazing One (@FumbleOffense4U) January 11, 2023

Not sure how it'll play out. Billy Yates was essentially the offensive line coach this year after it was clear that Patricia couldn't handle both the line and coordinating/play-calling duties. Yates could be back. If O'Brien is coordinator, though, his best buddy Doug Marrone would be a fascinating addition as line coach. They are thick as thieves and were roommates as assistants at Alabama. There would be all kinds of trust there walking into the building together. Bill Belichick has also been a Marrone fan over the years so this would make plenty of sense. Keep an eye on that situation.