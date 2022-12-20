Perry's Report Card: Mixed bag from a disastrous Patriots loss originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

There's still plenty to digest from Sunday's loss in Las Vegas.

From the Sin City Stunner -- a defining symbol of the Patriots' failure to execute in critical situations -- to a miscommunication that led to a blocked punt to a late-game defensive breakdown, most of the takeaways aren't positive.

A few silver linings can be salvaged, however, notably the continued production of Rhamondre Stevenson and a strong effort from an offensive line that's taken its lumps this year.

Let's get to the grades from Week 15:

Quarterback: D

The Raiders entered Week 15 as one of the worst pass defenses in football, allowing a passer rating of 103.4. Mac Jones finished with a rating of 52.1, missing on a variety of throws in an uncharacteristically inaccurate day.

His completion percentage over expected figure, per Next Gen Stats, was -19.6. That was the second-lowest in the NFL this week, behind only Arizona Cardinals third-stringer Trace McSorley.

Running back: A-

Stevenson was involved in the game-losing play, getting the lateral party started. But the Patriots would not have been in the game if not for him.

He picked up 126 of his 172 rushing yards after contact for an average of 6.6 yards after contact per attempt, according to Pro Football Focus.

Wide receiver: F

The final play of the game buries this grade, but it wasn't the only issue. Kendrick Bourne had a drop, and this group finished with only four total catches in the game.

The Patriots got a good block from Nelson Agholor on Stevenson's 34-yard touchdown, and Jakobi Meyers ran a nice route to execute the subsequent two-point conversion. But not enough good here to elevate this mark from where it sits.

Tight end: C

Hunter Henry had to miss some time after suffering an eye injury that blurred his vision, which may have changed the game. Belichick indicated during his weekly radio interview that Henry would've normally been on the field for the failed red-zone trip in the second quarter. Instead, Jonnu Smith was the lone tight end option there.

Henry had a drop in this one, and Smith was flagged for a false start near the goal line. (Belichick declined to say after the game whether or not that penalty was on Smith for not being quick enough or on the quarterback for not waiting.) Four catches for 33 yards from this position, against a team that struggled to cover tight ends and defend the middle of the field all season (second-highest quarterback rating allowed to the middle of the field entering the game)? Rough.

Offensive line: B+

Conor McDermott and Cole Strange both picked up penalties, and both McDermott and Trent Brown allowed a pair of pressures. But Jones wasn't sacked in the game, and he was only pressured five times overall against a pair of talented rushers in Maxx Crosby and Chandler Jones.

Meanwhile, the Patriots ran for 7.1 yards per carry against a competent rush defense. One of their best games of the season. Unfortunate for the Patriots that they couldn't capitalize on it.

Special teams: D

We went over the punt block at the end of the first half in detail here. While the officials reset the play-clock late, leading to confusion, it appeared as though there was time enough for the reset to get communicated to long-snapper Joe Cardona. If not, blockers have to be prepared for the ball to be snapped. Otherwise, you're courting disaster.

The Patriots got a 54-yard field goal from Nick Folk and two punts inside the 20 from Michael Palardy, but there wasn't enough from this third phase to elevate this grade a letter.

Defensive line: B-

Lawrence Guy and Davon Godchaux split a sack. Deatrich Wise sniffed out a misdirection play in the flat. Christian Barmore got in on a sack and Daniel Ekuale made an impact as a rusher against a banged-up interior of the Raiders' offensive line.

Josh Jacobs had his moments (93 yards on 22 carries) but didn't break the game open. Solid all-around day from this unit.

Linebacker: B+

The defensive line group helped free up Patriots linebackers to do some of the damage they did. Ja'Whaun Bentley had an eye-opening game with 10 tackles to go along with four pressures and a sack. Josh Uche, coming from his spot at outside linebacker, stayed hot with five pressures and a sack of his own.

Matthew Judon was quiet in this one, seeing about 20 percent of his snaps in coverage. Had he been even a little more impactful, this grade would've bumped into the "A" range.

Secondary: B

Kyle Dugger's read, break and catch that resulted in a pick-six was one of the bright spots in what was ultimately a devastating day for the Patriots. He also made an impact in the running game, as he does on an almost weekly basis.

Marcus Jones was in coverage on the game-tying touchdown, as well as the two catches that got that drive started. But on the score, he was in tight coverage. And earlier in the game he had a breakup on Davante Adams deep down the field. A lot is being asked of the rookie at the moment, and he still had a solid game despite being on the scene for Keelan Cole's game-changing grab.

Devin McCourty broke up a pass and Jonathan Jones allowed just one grab on seven targets.