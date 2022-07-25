red sox

Red Sox Acquire Outfielder in Trade With Brewers

By Justin Leger

The Boston Red Sox made a minor move to add outfield depth on Monday.

They sent cash considerations to the Milwaukee Brewers in exchange for outfielder Abraham Almonte, Milwaukee's player development department announced. The 33-year-old will report to Triple-A Worcester.

Almonte has played nine MLB seasons for six different organizations, primarily Cleveland from 2015 to 2017. He spent the 2021 campaign with the Atlanta Braves, slashing .216/.331/.399 with five homers in 64 games. This year for the Brewers' Triple-A affiliate, Almonte hit .293 with 11 homers, 42 RBI and a .913 OPS in 48 games.

The trade gives Worcester much-needed outfield depth with Jarren Duran, Rob Refsnyder, and Jaylin Davis each currently with the big-league club.

The MLB trade deadline is set for Aug. 2 at 6 p.m. ET.

