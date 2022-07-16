Red Sox Are Only MLB Team to Accomplish This Feat Vs. Yankees in 2022 Season

Red Sox are only team to accomplish this feat vs. Yankees in 2022 season originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston
The Boston Red Sox have struggled against American League East opponents during the 2022 MLB season with a 12-24 record, which is far from encouraging given the strength of the division.
It's actually the only division where each team is .500 or better.
The class of the AL East -- and maybe all of baseball, too -- is the New York Yankees with an MLB-best 62-28 record entering Saturday. The Red Sox have played the Yankees pretty tough, though, compiling a 4-4 record.
They've also won three consecutive games versus the rival Yankees, including Friday night's 5-4 comeback win at Yankee Stadium. As a result, Boston became the first team to accomplish that feat against New York all season.
The Red Sox would be wise to stop falling behind in so many of these games against the Yankees. Mounting a comeback against the league's best bullpen is no easy task.
But the Red Sox have looked like a very confident team against the Yankees over the last few weeks, especially offensively. Boston has scored an average of 6.4 runs over its last five games versus the Yankees. Rafael Devers has four home runs and nine RBI against the Yankees this season by himself.
The Red Sox and Yankees continue their series in the Bronx this weekend. A couple more wins against the Yankees would be a huge confidence booster for the Red Sox entering next week's All-Star break.