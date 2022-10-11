red sox

Red Sox Claim Caleb Hamilton Off Waivers From Twins, DFA Abraham Almonte

By Justin Leger

Red Sox claim catcher off waivers from Twins originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

As the 2022 MLB Divisional Series began on Tuesday, the Boston Red Sox made a pair of moves with their eyes on 2023.

Catcher Caleb Hamilton was claimed off waivers from the Minnesota Twins, according to the team's transaction log. To make room for him on the roster, outfielder Abraham Almonte was designated for assignment.

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC10 Boston app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.
Tomase: Arbitration projections hint at Red Sox' offseason plans

Hamilton, 27, originally was selected by the Twins in the 23rd round of the 2016 MLB Draft. He slashed .233/.367/.442 with 11 homers and 43 RBI in 62 games for Triple-A St. Paul in 2022.

In 22 games with the big-league club, Hamilton went 1-for-18 (.056) with one homer. The Oregon State product made his MLB debut with the Twins in July.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

politics Oct 10

Subscribe to the Countdown to Decision 2022 Podcast!

First Alert 1 hour ago

FIRST ALERT: Rain, Thunder and Wind Set For Thursday Night

Hamilton joins Reese McGuire, Connor Wong and Ronaldo Hernandez as the catchers on Boston's 40-man roster.

Almonte, 33, hit .257 with one homer in 15 games with the Red Sox in 2022. He was originally acquired in a trade with the Milwaukee Brewers before the July 2022 deadline.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red sox
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic LX News Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us