Red Sox designate Tapia for assignment, activate Arroyo from IL

Red Sox DFA Raimel Tapia, activate Christian Arroyo from IL originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox announced on Monday they are moving on from Raimel Tapia.

The veteran outfielder was designated for assignment to make room on the roster for infielder Christian Arroyo, who was reinstated from the injured list.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

The #RedSox today made the following roster moves: pic.twitter.com/u1VddJUnPq — Red Sox (@RedSox) June 5, 2023

Tapia, 29, signed a minor-league contract with the Red Sox during the offseason and made the big-league club out of spring training. He was a solid bench player in his 39 games with Boston, playing all three outfield positions while slashing .264/.333/.368 with one homer, four doubles, a triple, and six stolen bases. He drew nine walks and struck out 19 times in 97 plate appearances.

Arroyo, 28, was placed on the IL on May 7 with a hamstring strain. Through 27 games played this season, he's hitting .257/.295/.365 with one homer and 11 RBIs.

Another roster move could come later this week as outfielder Adam Duvall is set to return from his IL stint. He has been on the injured list since April 10 due to a fractured wrist.

The Red Sox will have a week to either trade Tapia, attempt to pass him through outright waivers, or release him.