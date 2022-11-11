Red Sox Extend Qualifying Offers for Xander Bogaerts, Nathan Eovaldi

How Red Sox' qualifying offers impact Bogaerts, Eovaldi in free agency originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox are on the clock with two of their top free agents.

The Red Sox extended $19.65 million qualifying offers to shortstop Xander Bogaerts and pitcher Nathan Eovaldi on Thursday as both players enter free agency.

Bogaerts and Eovaldi have until Tuesday, Nov. 15, to accept their qualifying offer and return to Boston a one-year, $19.65 million deal, or decline and become unrestricted free agents. The duo can still sign new deals with the Red Sox if they decline their qualifying offer, but if they sign elsewhere, Boston would receive draft pick compensation in the form of a selection after the fourth round in the 2023 MLB Draft.

Bogaerts almost certainly will decline his qualifying offer, considering he was making $20 million per year on his last contract. The 30-year-old just earned his fifth Silver Slugger award and could earn a multi-year deal worth more than $200 million on the open market.

While Red Sox chief baseball officer Chaim Bloom has insisted the team wants to re-sign Bogaerts, there's plenty of skepticism outside Fenway Park that Boston will pay up to sign the 10-year veteran to a long-term deal.

It's possible Eovaldi takes the Red Sox up on their qualifying offer, however. The veteran right-hander earned $17 million per year on his last deal and turns 33 in February, so he might be inclined to take a raise and remain in Boston. But if another team offers him a long-term deal, that may sway him to sign elsewhere, especially if it's a World Series contender making the offer.

While the Red Sox will receive a pair of draft picks if both Bogaerts and Eovaldi leave, that would be little consolation for a team that needs help in the middle infield and in the starting rotation entering 2023.