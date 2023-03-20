Red Sox Land Infield Prospect From Royals to Complete January Trade

Red Sox land infield prospect from Royals to complete Mondesi trade originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox' player to be named later has been named.

The Red Sox acquired minor league infielder Angel Pierre from the Kansas City Royals on Sunday, completing their January 24 trade for infielder Adalberto Mondesi. The initial trade sent reliever Josh Taylor to Kansas City in return for Mondesi and a player to be named later.

A 19-year-old Dominican Republic native, Pierre spent the 2022 season in the Dominican Summer League, where he hit .300 with a .974 OPS while recording two home runs, 19 RBIs and nine stolen bases in 33 games.

While Pierre faces a long road to the big leagues, the Red Sox are hoping Mondesi can contribute in 2023 as he enters his eighth MLB season. The 27-year-old had surgery to repair a torn ACL last May and has yet to play in a spring training game for Boston, but he can provide the Red Sox with infield depth when he returns to action.

Shortstop Kiké Hernández and second baseman Christian Arroyo comprise Boston's starting middle infield with Trevor Story out due to an elbow injury.