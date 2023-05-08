Red Sox' Masataka Yoshida Named AL Player of the Week

Masataka Yoshida earns impressive honor after stellar week originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Masataka Yoshida was rewarded Monday for a sensational stretch at the plate.

The Boston Red Sox' rookie outfielder was named the American League Player of the Week for games played from May 1-7. Over his last six games, he hit .480/.519/.800 with two doubles, two homers, eight RBI, and no strikeouts. Perhaps the most impressive stat: Yoshida has yet to swing at a pitch and miss in May.

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy earned National League Player of the Week honors.

Yoshida signed a five-year, $ 90 million contract with the Red Sox as a free agent out of Japan during the offseason. After scuffling through the first three weeks of the campaign, he caught fire and put together a 16-game hit streak that remains intact.

During that span (since April 20), Yoshida has hit .438 with five homers and 18 RBI. Six of those RBI came on April 23 against the Milwaukee Brewers when he slugged a grand slam and a two-run shot in the same inning.

Yoshida becomes the second Red Sox player to be named the AL Player of the Week this season. Adam Duvall earned the award after a historic start to his Boston tenure.