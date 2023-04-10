Red Sox Place Adam Duvall on IL With Fractured Wrist, Recall Bobby Dalbec

Red Sox place Adam Duvall on injured list with fractured wrist originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

The Boston Red Sox will be without one of their hottest hitters for the foreseeable future.

Adam Duvall was placed on the 10-day injured list due to a distal radius fracture in his left wrist, manager Alex Cora announced Monday. Duvall sustained the injury on a sliding catch attempt in the ninth inning of Sunday's win over the Detroit Tigers. There is no timetable for Duvall's return as the club is unsure whether the veteran outfielder needs surgery.

Infielder Bobby Dalbec was recalled from Triple-A Worcester to replace Duvall on the roster. Rob Refsnyder will replace Duvall in center field for Monday's series opener vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

Duvall, who signed a one-year contract worth $ 7 million during the offseason, caught fire to begin his Red Sox tenure. The 34-year-old slugger hit .455 with 15 hits, four homers, 14 RBI and 11 runs scored through his first eight games of the season. He leads all MLB hitters with a 1.544 OPS.

Kiké Hernández, Ramiel Tapia and Refsynder will each get time in center field in Duvall's absence. Dalbec and Yu Chang will split time at shortstop when Hernandez is in center.