red sox

Red Sox Reliever Zack Kelly Suffers Apparent Elbow Injury Vs. Rays

By Justin Leger

Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly suffers apparent elbow injury vs. Rays originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Boston Red Sox reliever Zack Kelly appeared to suffer a devastating elbow injury during Wednesday's game vs. the Tampa Bay Rays.

In the fifth inning, Kelly plunked Rays infielder Yandy Diaz with a pitch and immediately went down holding his right elbow. He was visibly distraught as manager Alex Cora, a trainer, and teammates rushed to his side.

Get Boston local news, weather forecasts, lifestyle and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC Boston’s newsletters.

Watch below:

Tomase: Brayan Bello's return can't come soon enough for Red Sox

The severity of Kelly's injury currently is unclear, though his reaction just about says it all.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Russia-Ukraine War 5 mins ago

Leaker of Classified US Documents Is MA Air National Guardsman, Sources Say

Boston Marathon 6 mins ago

These Celebrities Are Running the 127th Boston Marathon on Monday

Kelly, 28, entered the league as an undrafted free agent out of Division II Newberry College. He made his MLB debut with Boston last season and made 13 appearances out of the bullpen, posting a 3.95 ERA. He notched a 1.35 ERA through five appearances this season.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

red sox
Meet the Team Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Climate 2022 Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Submit a tip Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today Boston Restaurant Talk
About NBC10 Boston TV Listings Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Download Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us