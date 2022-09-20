Red Sox RHP Garrett Whitlock Shut Down for Season, Will Undergo Surgery

Garrett Whitlock shut down for season, will undergo surgery originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Garrett Whitlock's 2022 season has come to an end.

Boston Red Sox manager Alex Cora told reporters on Tuesday that Whitlock will undergo arthroscopic hip surgery next week in New York. The right-hander spent time on the injured list earlier in the campaign with a hip issue and has played through right hip soreness since returning from the IL in mid-July. He is expected to be ready in time for 2023 spring training.

Whitlock, 26, broke out for the Red Sox in 2021 as their most reliable bullpen arm. A Rule 5 Draft steal from the New York Yankees, Whitlock posted a 1.96 ERA and 1.10 WHIP with 81 strikeouts in 46 appearances during his rookie year.

This season with Boston, Whitlock made 31 appearances including nine as a starter. He finishes with a 3.45 ERA and 1.02 WHIP in 78 1/3 innings pitched.

The Red Sox have 16 games remaining on their 2022 schedule.