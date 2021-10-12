Red Sox to Face Astros in 2021 American League Championship Series

Red Sox to face Astros in 2021 ALCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Get your popcorn ready. The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to do battle in the 2021 American League Championship Series.

One night after the Red Sox advanced to the ALCS with a dramatic win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Astros did the same with a dominant 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The matchup marks Boston and Houston's first postseason meeting since 2018, when the Red Sox defeated the Astros in five games and went on to win the World Series.

The Astros finished the 2021 regular season as American League West champions with a 95-67 record. They finished the campaign with the most runs scored (863) and the fourth-best run differential in MLB (+205).

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at Minute Maid Park. The time for first pitch is TBD.