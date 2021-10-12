Boston Red Sox

Red Sox to Face Astros in 2021 American League Championship Series

By Justin Leger

Red Sox to face Astros in 2021 ALCS originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

Get your popcorn ready. The Boston Red Sox and Houston Astros are set to do battle in the 2021 American League Championship Series.

One night after the Red Sox advanced to the ALCS with a dramatic win over the Tampa Bay Rays, the Astros did the same with a dominant 10-1 victory over the Chicago White Sox. The matchup marks Boston and Houston's first postseason meeting since 2018, when the Red Sox defeated the Astros in five games and went on to win the World Series.

Sports

Boston Celtics 2 hours ago

Al Horford Tests Positive for COVID-19, Celtics Announce

NFL Sep 8

NFL Schedule Week 6: Game Times, How to Watch on TV and More

Tomase: Improbable Red Sox far from done with this season

The Astros finished the 2021 regular season as American League West champions with a 95-67 record. They finished the campaign with the most runs scored (863) and the fourth-best run differential in MLB (+205).

Game 1 is scheduled for Friday at Minute Maid Park. The time for first pitch is TBD.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxHouston AstrosTampa Bay RaysAmerican League Championship Seriesalcs
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us