Boston Red Sox

Red Sox to Host Yankees in Wild Card Game After Beating Nats in Regular Season Finale

By Darren Hartwell

Red Sox' dramatic win secures Wild Card matchup with Yankees originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

The Boston Red Sox have survived and advanced.

The Red Sox dispatched the Washington Nationals 7-5 in their regular season finale Sunday to secure the top American League Wild Card spot.

Local

In-depth news coverage of the Greater Boston Area.

Tom Brady 28 mins ago

IMAGES: Tom Brady Returns to Foxboro

Tom Brady 2 hours ago

Tom Brady, Robert Kraft Share Moment Before Patriots-Bucs Game

Boston will host the New York Yankees at Fenway Park on Tuesday in the AL Wild Card Game, with the winner facing the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL Division Series, which begins Thursday.

Tomase: Red Sox would be eliminated without Renfroe's heroics

Rafael Devers played hero for the Red Sox on Sunday, launching his second home run of the game in the ninth inning to break a 5-5 tie.

Devers' heroics clinched a series sweep for Boston and a 92-70 final record, the team's best regular season since it won 108 games in 2018.

The Red Sox finished tied with the Yankees for second place in the AL East but won their season series with New York 10-9, earning the tiebreaker and the right to host Tuesday's Wild Card matchup.

Sunday's dramatic finish was a tough break for the Toronto Blue Jays, who won 91 games in the stacked AL East but fell one game short of making the postseason.

Meanwhile, the Red Sox will get a much-needed day off Monday before battling the Yankees on Tuesday. Nathan Eovaldi is expected to start, as Boston will aim to snap a six-game losing streak against its archrival.

Copyright RSN

This article tagged under:

Boston Red SoxMLBNew York YankeesRafael DeversWashington Nationals
Meet the Team Coronavirus Pandemic NBCLX Local Weather School Closings Weather Alerts Adjusting to Climate Change Investigations NBC10 Boston Responds Video Traffic Sports Patriots Red Sox Celtics Bruins NBC Sports Boston Entertainment Hub Today
TV Listings Find NBC10 Boston Submit a Tip Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us